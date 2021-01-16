WandaVision just premiered in Disney Plus and, if you paid enough attention, many details appeared that can guide us to the next phase within the MCU of Marvel studios. Among all those easter eggs A logo of a new organization that already has a name appears and generates the following question: What is SWORD?

Well, it is very likely that this question will be answered throughout the series of WandaVision, however, we believe that you are not going to wait for the story of the Scarlet Witch and you need to solve your doubts soon, that is why we have decided to answer what is SWORD within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Comics: What is SWORD within Marvel?

To solve the question of what is SWORD at MCU it is necessary to go back to the comics of Astonishing X-Men, precisely to number 6 of volume 3 that was published for the first time in December 2004.

SWORD is an anti-terrorism intelligence agency whose purpose is to deal with extraterrestrial threats targeting Earth. Its acronyms mean Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which in Spanish would be Department of Responding and Sensitive Observation of the World. Its founder is the agent Abigail brand and they don’t have a very good relationship with SHIELD.

It is worth noting that SWORD It is not an organization much used during the comics, but when it is, it appears a lot in the stories of the X Men and other mutants. We can even say that a new story is running right now.

Among the members of SWORD we can find Cable, Magneto, Manifold, Wiiz Kid and others.

We also recommend: WandaVision: All the secrets and Easter Eggs you didn’t see in the first episodes

What happens to this organization within the MCU?

Everything indicates that with WandaVision let’s know what it is SWORD inside of the MCU, especially since on a couple of occasions they tried to introduce them, but, as FOX was the owner of said term, it was not possible.

The first time that SWORD would be named occurs in a deleted scene from Thor where Erik selvig tells Jane foster and Darcy that have a reference to the database of this agency.

Then at the end of Spider-Man: Far Frome Home we see Nick fury with a group of Skrulls on a space station that looks a lot like the Peak VII, the basis of SWORD.

Now, surely during the development of WandaVision, especially in the next episodes, let’s find out what it is SWORD inside of the MCU, in addition to what characters have to do with this organization.

Speaking of characters, Monica rambeau, daughter of the pilot Maria Rambeau who is a friend of the Captain Marvel, is one of the founders of SWORD and insurance has an important role within WandaVision.

We will see what happens with this new organization whose history still has a lot of development within the MCU.



