Of Antonella Sparvoli

External otitis is an infection of the ear canal favored by stagnant water and the presence of earwax. Symptoms to watch out for and treatments

As annoying as it is common, theear infection

external, also known as swimmer’s ear, a condition that sees a real surge in cases in the summer. Swims and the many hours spent in the water, at the sea or in the pool, can in fact facilitate its development.

What Causes Swimmer’s Ear?



otitis externa a

infection of the external ear canal

usually due to bacteria or sometimes a mushrooms – begins Claudio Albizzati of the Otorhinolaryngology Service of the Multimedica of Milan -. The development of him related to stagnation of water in the ear canal where, thanks to the maceration of the cells lining this duct and the possible presence of earwax residues, a microenvironment is created which is favorable to the proliferation of microorganisms. If true that the presence of earwax can favor its developmentIt is also true that it can also arise in perfectly clean ears if one dives in particularly contaminated waters. Then there are exceptionslike the apparently paradoxical one of the Maldives: spectacular water but very rich in microorganisms. So much so that immersion in this crystalline sea is the only case in which, once out of the water, it is recommended wash the ears with fresh waterotherwise best avoided. See also Anti-inflammatories: how to choose the right one for us

What are the disorders with which you report?



The first sensation the one that there is water left in the ear: earwax is in fact hygroscopic, i.e. able to absorb water. In practice it swells, soaks up water and facilitates the growth of bacteria. Not to mention that when people have this feeling of wet ears, they start touching them and trying to get the water out with sticks or tissues making things worse. At the beginning they warn a little of itchingcaused by subthreshold stimulation of the pain endings of the outer ear, and then comes the ache, especially at night. Another common symptom ishearing lossor the reduction of hearing, because the wax plug has expanded or because the canal has swollen and in doing so reduces the lumen of the duct.

How can otitis externa be treated?



When the ear swells and hurts, it is ideal to consult a specialist who

cleans the ear

but not with washing, which is highly discouragedbut with a special aspirator or specific hooks. Once the debris has been removed, local therapy is used ear dropsgenerally based on antibiotics and cortisone, to be used three times a day for no more than a week. To speed up healing, a wick is sometimes inserted into the ear, widely used in the United States, which soaks up the drops and keeps them inside the ear canal. If after a week, no improvement is seen, it is always good to consult a specialist. See also Pancreatic cancer, symptoms not to be overlooked and what treatments can be done today

What can be done to prevent swimmer’s ear?



To prevent otitis externa, especially if you are prone to developing it, the first suggestion is to visit an ear doctor before leaving for the holidays so that can clean the ear canal of any earwax debris or dead cells. Equally important to avoid cleaning your ears with cotton swabs. Again, if your ears feel wet it is useful to dry them with a hairdryer, while plugs are not recommended because they can push the earwax even further down and then because on average they are reused.