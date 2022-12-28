When will we have a new BIGBANG comeback? The return to the music scene of one of the “K-Pop Legends” so far it has not been specified. VIP’s look forward to seeing again how G-Dragon, TOP, Taeyang and Daesung reaffirm their throne in the music industry and continue to “break” it big. The band launched by the South Korean record company YG Entertainment, emerged during the second generation of K-Pop (known as the golden age of K-Pop), becoming a benchmark for the so-called “Korean wave”, a term that refers to the increase in the global popularity of contemporary South Korean culture.

The last launch he carried out BIG BANG it was a beautiful ballad called “Still Life”a song with an organic and warm sound, which presents a timeless melody, combined with beautiful lyrics, which reflects the flow of time through the four seasons of the year, as the band members reminisce about their youth. Rappers G-Dragon (band leader) and TOP participated in the composition and writing of the lyrics.

“The spring that is born in the evening of the following year, a dream of a summer night, a sentimental autumn and the snow that will fall in winter. Four times a year it is spring again. Goodbye, my dear days of youth, our beautiful springs, summers, autumns and winters, four seasons without any reason, instead of sadness, after the rain, comes a happy ending,” reads part of the touching lyrics.

Cover of BIGBANG’s single “Still Life”.

“Still Life (Dead Nature)”, represented a song with many mixed feelings for both the idols and their fandom: it was BIGBANG’s first release as a four-piece, following Seungri’s departure. It also marked the return of the group after its members finished their military service, a duty that every South Korean citizen must carry out.

“I miss the boy and the girl who cried and laughed, I begin to remember that glorious and loved era, the seasons pass in vain as the days go by, passing through our hearts painted red and stained blue. For that day, a moment that one day will return (for you). Our beautiful springs, summers, autumns and winters,” BIGBANG says in another part of the song.

It should be noted that “Still Life” was included in Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 best songs of 2022, American magazine known as “The Bible of Contemporary Pop Music”. Their review notes: “After four long years, BIGBANG finally graced us again with this soft rock hit. It’s not a party song like some of BIGBANG’s fan-favorite classics; I couldn’t really be further from that in terms of sound.”

“But ‘Still Life’ has most of the other elements that make up a great BIGBANG song, from the lyricism and G-Dragon’s soft voice to TOP’s heavier raps and the voices of Taeyang and Daesung (which, although strong, are easily differentiated). In the group’s first song as a four-piece, the members reflect on their careers, which began in the 2000s, before K-Pop became the global force it is today. Although BIGBANG sings, ‘goodbye, my darling younger days’, we surely aren’t even close to being ready to say goodbye to them.”

While VIP’s await BIGBANG’s comebackreproduces his emblematic songs on digital platforms, among these “Still Life”sighing and remembering the good times they’ve had together.