Yarilu, known as the 'Famous' in the Venezuelan TikTok world, has become a social media phenomenon. With thousands of followers and a charismatic personality, she has managed to win the affection of many. However, behind her smile and her fame, she hides a silent fight against a devastating disease: squamous cell carcinoma.

What is squamous cell carcinoma?

Squamous cell carcinoma is a form of skin cancer that begins in the squamous cells of the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin. This disease develops mainly in areas exposed to the sun, such as the face, ears, neck and hands. It often presents as a skin lesion that may look like a small bump, sore, or ulcer.

This type of cancer can be aggressive if not detected and treated early. It is directly related to prolonged exposure to the sun and tanning beds, as well as a family history of skin cancer. It is essential to perform regular skin examinations and seek medical attention if changes in skin lesions are noticed.

Who is Yarilu?

Yarilu, whose real name is Yariluz Véliz, is a Venezuelan TikToker who has captivated audiences with her creative and entertaining content. Her charisma and authenticity have made her a popular figure on the platform, which is why she has amassed followers who admire her positive spirit and her ability to spread joy through her videos.

Yarilu is very active on her Instagram account. Photo: Yarilu/Instagram

What treatment does a patient with squamous cell carcinoma receive?

Treatment for squamous cell carcinoma may vary depending on the stage of the disease and the location of the lesion. In early stages, surgical removal of the lesion may be sufficient. In more advanced cases, additional treatments such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy or immunotherapy may be necessary.

Regular medical follow-up after treatment is essential to ensure there is no recurrence. Additionally, prevention plays a crucial role in fighting this disease, including adequate sun protection and early detection of skin changes.