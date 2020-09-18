new Delhi: Three important agriculture-related bills passed in the Lok Sabha are being opposed from Punjab to Maharashtra. In protest of these bills, Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal resigned from the post of minister. The BJP is calling these bills revolutionary for the farmers, while the Congress and other opposition parties are describing these bills as harmful to the farmers. Come, let us tell you what is special in the Bill and why it is being opposed.

Three agricultural bills passed in Lok Sabha

Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 The Farmers (Endowment and Security) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Agricultural Services Bill 2020 Essential amendment bill

Under the first bill- Farmers can sell crops at the desired location. You can also do business in other states without any hindrance. Buying and selling is also possible outside the scope of APMC. Online sales will be done through electronic trading, which will save marketing costs and get better prices. There will be no tax on the sale of crop.

Under the second bill- Contract farming will be made at the national level. The risk will not be on the farmers, but on the agreements. Farmers will sell the crop at their cost to the companies. Income of farmers will increase, middleman rule will end. Dispute settlement will be arranged within the stipulated time.

Under the third bill- Cereals, pulses, edible oils, potatoes and onions will not be necessary items. Government control over production, storage, distribution will end. Modernization of food supply chain will help. Prices will remain stable for consumers too. The stock limit will be applicable if the prices of vegetables are doubled.

Why is there opposition to these bills after all

Actually, farmers and traders are afraid of the end of APMC mandis from these bills. The Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 states that farmers can now sell their produce to anyone outside the APMC mandis, which will not attract any fee, while the purchase of agricultural products in the APMC mandis is available in various states. There are different mandi charges and other cess. In Punjab, this fee is around 4.5 percent.

Therefore, the marketers and traders of the market fear that no market will want to come when there will be a free trade outside the market. At the same time, government procurement of wheat and paddy is done at MSP in Punjab and Haryana. Farmers fear that after the new law, there will be no purchase on MSP because there is no interpretation in the Bill that the purchase outside the market will not be below the MSP price.

The ruling Congress in Punjab is already opposing the bill. Regarding the apprehension of farmers, jobbers and traders, agricultural expert Devinder Sharma says that when there will be a free trade outside the market, then why would you want to pay any fee in the market.

What does the government say

NITI Aayog Deputy Chairman Rajiv Kumar welcomed the passage of two bills related to the agricultural sector in the Lok Sabha, saying that they will empower the farmers and they will have a major impact on the future of agriculture.

He said that these laws will not only empower the farmers but they will also create a uniform eco-system for farmers and traders, which will promote a favorable competitive spirit and improve trade transparency. Farmers can sell directly from their fields for the first time.

