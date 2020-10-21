The Modi government introduced the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme (VPBY) during its first term with a view to providing relief to senior citizens. Under this scheme, senior citizens 60 years or older get pension based on the amount invested. There is a provision of giving pension from Rs 500 to Rs 10 thousand every month. The special thing is that in this scheme, the bank gets more interest. All the beneficiaries depositing the lump sum get a guaranteed return of 8 to 10 percent.

The Finance Minister started the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme on 14 August 2014 for senior citizens. The scheme was proposed for a limited period till 15 August 2015. Under this scheme, 3.16 lakh beneficiaries are being paid 6095 crore rupees every year. The responsibility of the scheme has been given to Life Insurance Corporation of India.

If there is any difference between the guarantee return and the return generated by LIC, then it is compensated by the Government of India through subsidy payment in the scheme. This scheme allows withdrawal of deposits after 15 years of taking the policy.

Other features of Senior Pension Insurance Scheme

Senior Pension Insurance Scheme is a single premium plan. After paying a lump sum, you get paid every month for life. Payment of pension starts immediately. Even after your death, your spouse continues to get pension. However, no money is paid to the nominee on death. There is also no maturity benefit of any kind.

There is no medical test of any kind while taking the policy. After 3 years of the policy, you can take a loan of up to 75% on it. It is permissible to surrender the policy after 15 years. In this case the surrender value will be 98 percent of the policy purchase price.

