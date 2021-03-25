Social activities have been popular among gatherings of friends and family for ages. Since the beginning of human civilisation, groups of people who have gotten together have often indulged in social activities beginning with cave paintings to the more recent card and board games. With socialisation being taken onto the online platform via the advent of social media, popular games like the rummy card game have also become digitalised. The new rummy app from Adda52Rummy and other prominent rummy websites let players experience the social side of playing rummy online.

Why the new rummy app?

The new rummy app from Adda52Rummy lets players take part in different variants of 13 Cards Rummy and 21 Cards Rummy. On this new rummy app, players get to invite their friends and family and engage in exciting as well as highly rewarding rummy cash games and tournaments. Freeroll tournaments in both 13 Cards Rummy and 21 Cards Rummy are also available for beginner players who download the new rummy app. Apart from these, several cashback and bonuses are also available for players to truly reap the benefits of their rummy game through the new rummy app.

Social benefits of the new Adda52Rummy app

Socialising has now become a must for people of the current generation. Most of them do this via social media and online multiplayer games which they can play with their friends, family, and peers. This new rummy app provides youngsters as well as older people the chance to socialise over a quick game of old-fashioned rummy. Who knows? You may even settle personal feuds with the help of this new rummy app !

People also tend to meet strangers who often become long-term friends, over online multiplayer games like rummy. The new rummy app enables players to add strangers as friends and routinely play with or against them to build a healthy camaraderie that may even develop into a lifelong bond.

For those who prefer to play in groups of 2-6 people on the new rummy app , here is an exciting fact. Team games like rummy help build the capacity of teamwork and leadership among players. If that’s not reason enough, then you’ll be pleased to know that such games also enhance your ability of group communication.

According to prominent studies, it has been proven that the online gaming community of card gamers like that on the new rummy app of Adda52Rummy is less likely to indulge in cyber-bullying. This means that there are practically zero drawbacks to playing online rummy.

Finally, with the new rummy app downloaded on your mobile devices, you can hone your rummy skills and socialise even on the move.

Download the new rummy app

After carefully looking at all the benefits of playing rummy on the newly launched Adda52Rummy app, the choice is quite clear for many seasoned as well as amateur rummy players. Moreover, installing such a gaming app on your Android or iOS mobile devices is now as easy as 1-2- 3.