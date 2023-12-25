Imagine a planet without seasons, where two years pass in three days and light never reaches the poles. Where every three (terrestrial) months, temperatures so high on the surface that they can melt lead and so low that they freeze methane alternate. But above all, think about what it would be like to contemplate from that extreme place a sunset in which the star dips below the horizon and a moment later go back, as if someone had pressed the rewind button, and a day or two later It usually disappears in the western sunset.

That strange planet is here next door and we have given it the name Mercury. The star that is the protagonist of such impressive sunsets is ours and the planet travels around the Sun faster than any other object in the Solar System, completing a full orbit every 88 days. Mercury is very bright in the sky. But due to its proximity to the Sun it is very difficult to study, which is why we do not know it well.

More information

It moves fast in the sky and is small, which is why in ancient Greece the planet was associated with the role of the messenger who put one god in contact with another (before they did not have communications satellites). Mercury takes its name from the Roman god of shopkeepers and merchants, thieves and tricksters. It is related to the Egyptian god Thoth and the Norse Odin and as a celestial object it also occupied a prominent place in Mayan culture. All this mythological relevance in various cultures reveals something very simple: it is a prominent object in the night sky.

The planet rotates very slowly, which is why its days are so long, one day on Mercury is equivalent to 58.6 Earth days. Its year, which lasts 88 Earth days, is very short, which is why it is the closest planet to the Sun. It does not have a rotation period synchronized with its orbital period, as is the case with the Moon, but both periods are similar. in what we know as a 3:2 coupling. This means that for each revolution around the Sun (orbital period), Mercury rotates one and a half times around its axis and that in two complete orbits around the Sun the planet rotates three times on its axis, so it does not have one side of the planet always facing the Sun and the other in complete darkness. Of course, the alternating periods of darkness and light are very long.

Mercury moves with a fairly elongated orbit at an average distance of 57.9 million kilometers around the Sun. In such an elliptical orbit, according to Kepler's second law, the speed of the planet changes greatly at its most extreme points. Therefore, when Mercury is at perihelion, the closest point in its orbit to the Sun, it moves at a speed of 59 kilometers per second, for comparison the Earth does so at 30 km/s. Remember that it was precisely the measurement of the advance of Mercury's perihelion explained in terms of the curvature of space-time, one of the key pieces to prove the theory of general relativity.

On the surface of Mercury, it rises in the east and sets in the west, like on Earth. But once a year, when it passes through perihelion, the orbital movement exceeds the slow rotation of the planet and that day the evolution of the Sun in its sky is interrupted. At that point in its orbit is when you can contemplate such strange sunsets. The star comes to a complete stop in the Mercury sky and moves backward to return to its normal path as the planet's speed decreases as it moves through orbit.

Because Mercury is closer to the Sun, the light reaching its surface is seven times more intense than on Earth. And that light has about three months to heat its surface. The planet rotates very slowly and as a consequence, the temperatures on its surface are high enough, no less than 420 degrees, that they could melt lead (and now I recommend a short walk to your kitchen to determine what temperature your oven can reach). Likewise, the time from when the Sun sets until it rises again is approximately three Earth months. Three months in complete darkness to cool the planet's surface to nighttime temperatures that reach levels below -170 degrees, where methane and carbon dioxide freeze.

Furthermore, Mercury does not have seasons because it rotates on its axis almost perpendicular to its orbit, which also implies that in the polar regions the interiors of the large craters are permanently in shadow. One of the great mysteries that the probe will try to solve BepiColombo is to determine whether these craters contain sulfur or ice.

The small planet has a magnetic field similar to ours, only with 1% of its strength and is unique among the rocky planets in our Solar System because, like Earth, it has a self-sustaining magnetic field. Why the Earth or Mercury maintain a magnetic field and Venus, Mars or the Moon do not have one is something we still do not understand. Mercury still hides many questions that the joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) BepiColombo is on the way to deciphering. It has only been visited twice with the probes Mariner 10 and Messenger.

BepiColombo It will be the third probe launched to a unique, small, mysterious and difficult to explore planet, but one that has helped us lay the foundations of current physics and will surely give us fundamental clues to understand the evolutionary history of our Solar System and the formation of the Earth.

Cosmic Void It is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It aims to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillions of atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up Pablo G. Pérez Gonzálezresearcher at the Astrobiology Center, and Eva VillaverDirector of the Space and Society Office of the Spanish Space Agency, and Research Professor at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.