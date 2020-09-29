The Ministry of Health has released the results of the second national survey conducted by ICMR on Coronavirus infection in the country. On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that there are 4,453 cases of Kovid-19 per million population in India and 70 cases of deaths, the lowest in the world. A second sero survey by the ICMR shows a considerable population still likely to be affected by corona virus infection. The ICMR has put many staggering figures in front of the country.In Delhi, in the second phase of CERO survey, the prevalence of corona was found to be 29.1%, in the first survey, the figure was 23.5%. ICMR reported that earlier the CERO survey estimated corona infection in 73 percent of the country’s population, now it is 7.1 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s top biomedical research institute, conducted a second sero survey in 70 districts between August 17 and September 22 in 17 districts.

Every 15th person was hit by Corona

According to the results of the second sero survey, 7.1% of adults (above 18 years) in the country are likely to have been exposed to the corona virus while 6.6% of the population above 10 years are likely to be exposed to the virus. One out of every 15 people aged 10 years or above is likely to be exposed to the virus by August.

Urban population more affected than rural

In the second sero survey, it has been revealed that the most affected by SARS-CoV2 are urban slums and urban non-slum areas. At the same time, the rural population of the country is less affected. At the same time, fewer cases of infection in August than in May show sufficient speed in investigation and detection of cases.

So far more than 7 crore people have been investigated

At the same time, the Ministry of Health said that 6 companies in the country are manufacturing Remedesivir and it is easily available everywhere. The Health Ministry told the press conference that so far more than seven crore 30 lakh corona investigations have been done across the country. Last week, there were 77.8 lakh investigations.

What is sero survey …?

Sero surveys are conducted to monitor the infection of infectious diseases. These are also called antibody surveys. In this, antibodies born in the body against any infectious disease are detected. In patients recovering from virus-infected cases such as coronaviruses or SARS-CoV-2, antibodies are formed, which gives the body immunity against the virus. Let us know that coronavirus is already present, but SARS-CoV-2 is the new virus of the same family, so our body does not already have antibodies against it, but our body slowly makes antibodies against it.