Argentina’s Selva Almada has returned with Not a river (Random House Literature), the end of the trilogy that he dedicates to the male world from his particular gaze and through a language so dry and harsh as a key to extraordinary depth. Like Pilar Quintana, she recently told us about the Chilean Nona Fernández and powerful Colombian voices like Sara Jaramillo, Lorena Salazar or Esteban Duperly. Almada (Entre Ríos, 1973) takes us by the hand to several Argentine authors with a particular brilliance. From Argentina he visited this What are you reading? Program in which the authors recommend their readings.

Your book:

– It is not a river, Selva Almada. Random House Literature. This was the criticism of Marta Sanz.

His recommendations:

– Duty Fumigator Diary in Poetry Reunited scored by Arnaldo Calveyra. Adriana Hidalgo.

– January, Sara Gallardo. Bad Lands.

– Eat dirt, Dolores Reyes. Stealth.

– A simple story, Leila Guerriero. Anagram).