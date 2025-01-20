Scurvy is an avitaminosis, a vitamin deficiency, in this case vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in the diet. When scurvy occurs, which is a disease with a rare incidence although cases in recent decades have occurred mainly in refugee camps, it causes hemorrhages in various parts of the body due to the weakening of blood vessels, especially in the the capillaries. It can lead to heart failure and, with it, be fatal.

Causes of scurvy

Lack of vitamin C in the diet

The vitamin Cwhich should be ingested through foods such as fruits and green leafy vegetables, has antioxidant properties. It is essential for the formation and health of the intercellular material that joins cells and tissues such as blood vessels. It also increases iron absorption, which influences, for example, the reduction of iron deficiency anemia. Moderate vitamin C deficiency can also promote poor wound healing.

Infantile scurvy, which can occur between 2 and 12 months, is called ‘Barlow’s disease’.

Foods with vitamin C

ascorbic acid

1. Kiwi 500 mg/100 g

2. Guava 480 mg/100 g

3. Red pepper 204 mg/100 g

3. Black currant 200 mg/100 g

4. Parsley 150 mg/100 g

5. Brussels sprouts 100 mg/100 g

6. Lemon 80 mg/100 g

7. Cauliflower 70 mg/100 g

8. Spinach 60 mg/100 g

9. Strawberry 60 mg/100 g

10.Orange 50 mg/100 g

Kiwi is the food with the most ascorbic acid Unplash

Symptoms of scurvy

Tiredness, weakness, skin bleeding

The following symptoms and signs may occur if there is scurvy or vitamin C deficiency:

– Tiredness and weakness.

– Swollen gums that bleed easily when brushing your teeth.

– Bleeding on the skin.

– Nosebleed.

– Blood in urine or stool.

– Hemorrhagic stretch marks under the nails.

– Anemia.

– Wounds or ulcers that take time to heal.

In cases of infantile scurvy, children have pain in their extremities, when moving them or even when touching them.

Diagnosis of scurvy

Hair fragility examination, blood test

For diagnosis, the doctor can check if petechiae, small red dots, appear on the skin, by using the blood pressure monitor. It is an indicator of capillary fragility. A blood test will also be done and, in children, x-rays.

Scurvy treatment and medication

Foods rich in vitamin C and ascorbic acid supplement

Given the risk of heart failure posed by vitamin C deficiency, the recommendation of a diet rich in vitamin C in which there is an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables, with a predominance of green leafy vegetables, should be completed with an ascorbic acid supplement. orally or even injected if there is a risk of vomiting.

Scurvy prevention

Adequate daily vitamin C intake

The way to prevent scurvy is to have an adequate intake of vitamin C daily. The recommended doses, except in smokers who must increase the indicated daily amounts by 35 mg, are:

– Babies up to 6 months of age: 40 mg/day.

– Babies from 7 to 12 months of age: 50 mg/day.

– Children from 1 to 3 years of age: 15 mg/day.

– Children from 4 to 8 years of age: 25 mg/day.

– Children from 9 to 13 years of age: 45 mg/day.

– Adolescents (boys) from 14 to 18 years of age: 75 mg/day.

– Adolescents (girls) from 14 to 18 years of age: 65 mg/day.

– Adults (men): 90 mg/day.

– Adults (women): 75 mg/day.

– Pregnant women: 85 mg/day.

– Breastfeeding women: 120 mg/day.











This article was published in La Vanguardia on November 7, 2020

