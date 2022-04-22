Members of Retro Studios remember the original plans for Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, very different from the final result.

The development process of a video game has a large number of obstacles, changes of direction, varied points of view and discarded ideas. This kind of situation occurs even in companies as large as Nintendo, whose franchises have managed to position themselves among the most recognizable icons of the sector. And it is that Metroid Prime, a saga that still has a huge number of fans, has also gone through great vicissitudes that have affected the development of Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

Retro Studios wanted players to be able to travel through space by accepting assignments.Although the work of Retro Studios hit the market back in 2007 and convinced all the fans of the franchise, the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming? reveals that Samus’ adventure could have been very different. Through a few statements from members of the development team, we know that there was a slight possibility that the third installment of Metroid Prime would have a open world.

How does this fit in with the main character’s story? Well, considering that Samus is a bounty hunterthe idea of ​​Retro Studios considered the option of traveling through space fulfilling orders in exchange for improvements and bonuses for the character and his ship. The creators did not have the intention of developing a very long title, but they had the idea of ​​​​proposing missions that deviate from the normal progression of the adventure.

However, Nintendo rejected this idea for a simple reason: it was not very clear what was samus, because although they saw her as a bounty hunter (a job that was linked to the protagonist from the first games) they defended her actions for her altruism. In other words, Samus did not do things for money, but to protect humanity. After discarding this idea, Retro Studios decided to create what we know as Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

We are not going to deny it: it would have been great to see an open world Metroid Prime. However, this idea may come back in the future with a Metroid Prime 4 that, although it has undergone a complete restart of its development, continues to provide small new features that revitalize hopes of his followers.

