The expert comments on the case of the fitness influencer: “It shouldn’t be done because it’s irreversible”. Focus on salpingectomy: the types of operation, the indications and the rules of the Code of Medical Ethics and the Civil Code

Francesca Guacci, now 28, has publicly returned to her choice, explaining that she wants to be useful to “many girls and women who decide not to want children”, as she declared to Courier of the Veneto. “I can still become a mother – the woman specified -, but without a natural pregnancy. I have ovaries and a uterus, so I’m menstruating, I’m not in menopause, I can do IVF.”

The fallopian tubes allow the sperm to meet the female egg. In fact, removing both tubes (or salpinges) prevents the woman from becoming pregnant naturally. It’s called an intervention sterilization and it’s definitive. It comes in three forms:

– therapeutic sterilizationaimed at solving current or potential pathological problems;

– sterilization eugenetic, aimed at preventing the birth of children affected by (certain or probable) hereditary defects;

– contraceptive sterilizationmotivated by the desire to avoid procreation.

While therapeutic and eugenic interventions are always permitted, the third option intervenesArticle 5 of the Civil Code (“The acts of disposal of one’s body are prohibited when they cause a permanent decrease in physical integrity”) and the Code of Medical Ethics in Art. 40 (“Any medical act aimed at intervening in matters of sexuality and reproduction is permitted only for the purpose of protecting health”).

But what type of surgery is salpingectomy and in which cases is it practiced?



“The interventions for sterilization can be either the total removal of the tubes (which is the salpingectomy) or a partial removal with a tubal resection – he explains to Health Courier

Paul Guarnerio, gynecologist, Director of the complex operating unit of the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo, San Carlo garrison -. Now, when performing a tubal sterilization, the tubes tend to be removed entirelyas scientific publications tell us that ovarian cancer most often has a tubal origin, therefore, in the context of an intervention that aims at sterilization, it would be counterproductive for a woman’s future health to leave the tubes in place”.

What are the indications for contraceptive sterilization?



«The indications are for women who have immediately more cesareanswho however have had more children, already advanced in age. Under the age of 30 never sterilizes a woman, if not in exceptional cases, because in the fertile life of the woman the decisions and random events can be many: from the accidental loss of a child, to simply changing the partner who would perhaps like other children – says the specialist -. We recently did it to a woman who was on her fourth caesarean at 29 years old ».

The surgeon who operated on the influencer, Marco Torrazzinatoday director of UOC Gynecology and Obstetrics of the hospital of Villafranca (Verona), declared al Courier of the Veneto: «Salpingectomy is an operation that can be done without age limits: you just need to be of age and able to understand and want. Why do some hospitals refuse to do this? They are choices of the individual structure, but there are no legal impediments ».

Let’s assume we were faced with a case like the one described: a healthy 22-year-old who wants this surgery, how does a doctor go about it?



“Ethically we can’t do it: how can a 22-year-old girl be made sterile forever who doesn’t know what she will decide in the future, who she will meet – underlines Guarnerio -? It can not be done”.

Does it depend on the choice of doctor or hospital? Can’t it really be done?



“It’s not that you can’t, you shouldn’t. Or you shouldn’t,” concludes the specialist.