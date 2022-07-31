The relationship between Andres Garcia and Roberto Palazuelos it’s not good at all. Several years ago they were very good friends, however, currently have been starring in a series of dimes and diretes through the media. The veteran actor, one of the leading men of Mexican cinema, has stated that the so-called “Black Diamond” is an “ungrateful” and even, challenged him to a gunfight.

According to statements he has made so much Andres Garcialike his wife Margarita Portillo, Roberto Palazuelos made some threats against his familyamong these, that would ensure that the actor from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was left on the street and starved to death.

Through a recent video he posted on his YouTube channel, Andrés García asked Roberto Palazuelos to be a man and support what he said against him.

Supposedly, the aforementioned threats, Robert Palazuelos He told them to one of Andrés García’s sons, so that he could communicate them to his father. “That he be a man, that he support what he said and I can also put my son, to the one who said that, so that he tells it to him at the national level, repeat everything he said, that he knows it better than me, because What Roberto said hurt him a lot, what he was going to do to me and what was going to happen to me in my life.

So, Robertito, what is said with the mouth, is sustained with the bones…, use them, that’s what they gave them to you for.

For its part, Mexican actor and businessman Roberto Palazuelosstated in a meeting with various entertainment reporters at the Mexico City International Airport, the reason why he left Andrés García.

“I distanced myself from Mr. Andrés because one day he told me that I treated him like an old man and took extra care of him, I felt insulted and respectfully opened up, I don’t know where he gets that I told his son, I told him I called everyone and they told me: ‘no, Roberto, I haven’t said anything, nor have I talked about anything'”.

We recommend you read:

Likewise, the “Black Diamond” pointed out that he did not know where Andrés García gets so many things from and who puts those ideas into him, “the truth is that I don’t care.”