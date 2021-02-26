The creation of sweeteners has significantly changed the lives of people who are not advised to eat refined sugar. At the same time, a huge number of options appeared, which are sometimes difficult for ordinary people to understand. For example, not everyone knows what saccharin is.

Saccharin is called one of the very first sweeteners, which was discovered back in 1879. It is believed to be safe and 300 times sweeter than regular sugar. In fact, these are colorless crystals that dissolve poorly in water. Saccharin is not absorbed by the body. Today it is one of the most widely used sweeteners, which is added to food in more than 90 countries around the world. It has another name – E954 additive.

Discovery history

Saccharin was discovered by accident. It was discovered during experiments carried out by German chemist Konstantin Fahlberg and American chemist Ira Remsen at Johns Hopkins University. The substance was patented in 1884.

Initially, the scientists had a different goal and they worked with coal tar. At the end of their experiments, they noticed that their hands became sweet. Then an active analysis of everything that could give a similar effect in the course of the experiment began. It turns out that the first saccharin was obtained from coal. At the beginning of the 20th century, the supplement began to be offered as a substitute for the usual sugar for those suffering from diabetes. Later, they also began to advise it to those who want to give up refined sugar.

In 1907, there was information in the United States that saccharin causes damage to internal organs. Saccharin was under the threat of ban, but his fate was decided Theodore Roosevelt – by his decision, the additive remained on the market and in the lives of Americans.

In 1911, information appeared again that saccharin, when consumed in an amount of more than 0.3 g, provokes the appearance of gastrointestinal diseases. Then the threat of a ban loomed over him again, but due to the war, which resulted in significant human and financial losses, it was not possible to extract ordinary sugar to meet the demand of the population. Therefore, they relied on saccharin.

But in 1969, the supplement was banned after experiments on laboratory rats. During the research, the rodents received a dosage of the substance that a person can get by drinking 350 cans of soda. In response, laboratory subjects developed malignant tumors of the bladder. Only in 1991, after repeated experiments, the ban was lifted in a number of countries. And since 2000, saccharin has reappeared in most large states. At the same time, doctors prescribed clear dosages that must be strictly observed.

Pros and cons of the substance

Doctors and scientists highlight a number of positive aspects of saccharin and its disadvantages. So, the pluses include:

A glycemic index of zero means that it does not affect glucose and insulin levels;

Zero calories;

Absence of a pathological destructive effect on the teeth;

Lack of carbohydrates in the product;

The ability to use it in the preparation of food and drinks, if no heat treatment is required;

Safety in compliance with dosages.

Among the disadvantages of the drug are:

The possibility of a metallic taste in the mouth;

The appearance of bitterness during boiling.

Saccharin should be used only after consulting a doctor and only in the dosages offered by him, without exceeding the specified parameters.

Contraindications

Naturally, contraindications should also be taken into account. These include hypersensitivity to the components of the drug, as well as the presence of gallstone disease. In addition, when using the agent, side effects such as photosensitivity, that is, an increase in sensitivity to sunlight, and allergic reactions in some cases can be observed. Side effects are rare.

You can find the designation saccharin, that is, E954 additives can be found in various food products on store shelves – sweet carbonated drinks, flour products, milk, cookies.