Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov concluded a tour of Brazil, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua on Thursday in Havanathree ideological allies of Moscow and, in the case of Brazil, a key partner with an important connection through the BRICS.

It was a visit in which the chancellor sought to maintain Moscow’s sphere of influence in the countries who are ideologically more aligned with him and send a clear message to the United States about its power in the hemisphere.

The tour began on Monday in Brazil, where Lavrov was received by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and, later, by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the official residence of Alvorada.

In what was his first visit to Brazil since 2019, Lavrov made it clear that Brazil and Russia have “similar” approaches to “the issues currently taking place in the world.”

Both foreign ministers, for example, condemned the sanctions of the Western powers against Moscow for the war, defended a reform of the UN Security Council and addressed Brazil’s proposals for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The second step of the tour was Venezuela, where the Russian politician met with President Nicolás Maduro and his counterpart Yván Gil. From Caracas, Lavrov called for “joining forces to counter blackmail attempts and illegal unilateral pressure from the West.”

Nicolás Maduro received Lavrov in Miraflores.

On Wednesday, Lavrov headed to Nicaragua to talk with President Daniel Ortega and other officials about bilateral cooperation and ways to deepen their relationship.

In their meeting in Managua, Lavrov and Ortega once again downplayed the impact of US sanctions on officials from both countries and vowed to fight Western sponsorship.

And in Cuba, finally, the diplomat met on Thursday with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez, with President Miguel Díaz-Canel and with the leader of the revolution Raúl Castro, and sent a message to the United States condemning the “illegal and illegitimate” embargo against the island.

The intention of the tour

The visits took place to key countries for Moscow with a hint of cooperation. The agenda was aimed at increasing mutually beneficial cooperation in politics, trade and economy, education, culture, humanities and other fields.

And it is that Russia, for example, is one of Cuba’s top ten trading partners. In addition, the Kremlin is an important ally of Nicaragua to which it has provided wheat or Sputnik vaccines against covid-19. It has also cooperated with Managua with an anti-drug training center for police officers, as well as technological and military support.

In the case of Venezuela, both countries have signed agreements for oil exploitation, mining and tourism, with the arrival of thousands.

On tour, in fact, New agreements were signed to increase cooperation between Moscow and its allies.

Lavrov visited four countries on his tour of Latin America. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP

But above all, the tour was a message of rapprochement with the region. In the new Russian foreign policy, marked by the growing political, military and economic antagonism with the West over Ukraine, Latin America is one of the priority regions for Moscow.



Days before his trip, Lavrov made this clear, saying that “the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape opens up new possibilities for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Latin American countries.”

The spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs, María Zajárova, also said it before Lavrov’s tour: “For us, Latin America is a friendly region, one of the training centers of the multipolar world, with which Russia seeks to maintain a dynamic dialogue and develop the constructive cooperation free of any foreign imposition”.

In this regard, Jonathan Benavides, a professor at the Central University of Venezuela specializing in the geopolitics of Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, told EL TIEMPO that Lavrov’s visit to Latin America is framed within Moscow’s current diplomatic relations strategy in which the Kremlin is betting on a multipolar world.

“Russia has bet since the year 2000 on the formation of the multipolar world and in this sense visits four Latin American countries, three of them its main allies: Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. It also includes Brazil, the most important visit because it is not an ally but a strategic partner”, she says.

Benavides points out, above all, that it is an attempt by Russia to “show the United States that it is in its backyard and that seeks to expand its presence” in the region.

Rommer Ytriago, a specialist in international law and politics at the Central University of Venezuela, agrees with this, for whom Lavrov’s trip was intended to reaffirm the need for that nation to subdue Washington.

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega (c), together with Vice President Rosario Murillo (d), during their meeting with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov. Photo: Presidency of Nicaragua / Efe

“It is a step forward for Russia in its quest to consolidate its sphere of influence in the region. This visit is a kind of warning to the United States to say ‘we are still here and these are our bastions,’” ​​Luis Alejandro Peche, a master’s degree in political consulting, also told the NTN24 program Ángulo.

In the specific case of Venezuela, experts such as Carlos Arias, political scientist and expert in regional development, told this newspaper that the meeting in Caracas had a special tinge when trying to promote the role of negotiator of Nicolás Maduro for the summit that will take place in Bogotá next Tuesday and which aims to unblock the situation between the ruling party and the Venezuelan opposition.

Ytriago, however, would not qualify Lavrov’s visit to the region as important, although he does affirm thatand endows it with an important “symbolic value given the moment we are going through and the changes in the international system.”



For now, Lavrov made it clear that Moscow intends to continue taking strong steps in Latin America. On his trip to Cuba, according to local media, Lavrov stated that “more attention should be paid to Latin America and to those structures that work on the continent, especially Celac.”

