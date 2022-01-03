The game developed by Airship Syndicate brings more than one surprise for LoL fans

In the framework of the tenth anniversary of League of Legends, Riot games announced a series of projects that little by little have taken shape. We already saw Valorant in action and even with his championship. We already have a better idea of ​​what his fighting game will be like in the not too distant future and now we have to Ruined king as a reality.

Now, what is this project that was born under the seal of Riot forge? How do you play? What do you propose? And, above all, how it connects Ruined king with the universe of League of Legends.

We will solve all these questions to give you a better idea of ​​what this Riot Forge game has for you who are a follower of League of Legends and you are looking for something more.

What is Ruined King: A League of Legends Story?

First of all, Ruined king is an RPG with tactical elements that introduces us to various characters from League of Legends in the world of Runeterra with the art of the hand of Joe madureira. Don’t you remember who this artist is? Nothing else took care of the X Men in the 90s.

The birth of this project comes from the success of the studio – Airship Syndicate – with Battle Chasers: Nightwar. This does not mean that both games are identical, quite the contrary, Ruined king It is a title that is sustained by three pillars: the narrative, its combat system and the world that we will explore through the iconic places of Runeterra.

It is under these three precepts that this production is built, which comes at an appropriate time since, at the time of its launch, Arcane’s memory is still fresh in the minds of the fans.

A story that expands the world of LoL

Both own and strangers will find in Ruined king the opportunity to learn a little more about the history behind a handful of champions from League of Legends: Ahri, Braum, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Pyke and Yasuo, as well as Viego, the Ruined King. The choice of these protagonists is not random and has a very well justified purpose.

On the other hand, we have the antagonistic role of Gangplank, the ex-king of Bilgewater already Three H, who – behind the scenes – pulls all the strings. In addition, the story is presented both in a classic way with conversations between the characters in the style of an old school RPG, as well as with comic book animations that give a new dimension to the personalities of League of Legends.

In the words of Joe madureiraThey not only wanted to create a game that followed LoL canon, they also wanted the story to be important to the players. Thus, Ruined king a spin-off is not a foreign object League of Legends which was only done to test other kinds of productions.

Your lane combat system

At first sight, Ruined king It works like a kind of classic turn-based RPG in which we have choices when it comes to fighting, however, the system turns out to be more robust, unique and entertaining. It is not about following the path of franchises like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, but rather paving your own that stands out from the others.

Right off the bat, combat can be as direct as you want, launching attacks at the enemy with the most basic moves in the characters’ arsenal. If you want to make it more complex, in addition to choosing instantaneous attacks, you can opt for the lane path which has more sophisticated movements and with more forceful results both on offense and defense.

On the other hand, we also have special attacks which have a unique animation that exposes the champions of League of Legends. To that we must add a progression system for each of the characters that unlocks abilities and that could force you to give the game one more turn just to know everything a champion could aspire to during a fight.

Airship Syndicate was very careful with the champions of League of Legends, since I wanted to give you a unique presentation in Ruined king with which fans could identify. It was taking what was already well done and tweaking it a bit without losing identity.

Runeterra is a world we must explore

Ruined king introduces you to the story of Viego, the Ruined King as you explore the backstory of each of the champions’ personal narratives. The game offers an opportunity to tell the stories of these characters that only an RPG can offer, since it places greater importance on the storytelling element so that its development is much more solid and entertaining.

The champions chosen to appear in the game had to be congruent with the Bilgewater scenario and therefore we see Ahri, Braum, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Pyke and Yasuo having interaction with each other, in addition to the causes forced them to share a goal .

On the other hand, the exposure of the scenarios is key, because it does not feel alien to League of Legends. You can see a luxurious design in the detail of the cities you explore. In every door you open, stairs you descend or the dark corridors you walk through, you realize how big Bilgewater can be.

The connection between League of Legends and Ruined King

Finally, Ruined king Y League of Legends they connect through the history of each of the champions within the game. For example, the conflict that exists between Gangplank and Miss Fortune unfolds or what is the relationship that Yasuo and Ahri have upon their arrival in Bilgewater.

While these kinds of connections between the MOBA and the RPG are important, the game published by Riot Forge really transcends because it is a unique story that players will enjoy from start to finish as the complete product that it is.

Do not forget that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the not too distant future we will also have the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series with everything and their respective improved graphics.