Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday that the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) payment system would be available round the clock from December 2020 to streamline online fund transfers. As of now under RTGS, minimum of Rs 2 lakh can be transferred and this facility is available only during working hours of banks.

RTGS is a fast process of fund transfer. Through this system, you can transfer money from one bank account to another. The full form of RTGS is Real Time Gross Settlement. If you see the difference between RTGS and NEFT, then both of them work in electronic fund transfer in bank account. While there is no limit to transfer money in NEFT, in RTGS you will have to transfer at least two lakh rupees. In NEFT, it takes some time for funds to reach another account, but in RTGS it can be reached immediately. Money is instantly transferred to another’s account in IMPS. This service works 24 hours a day seven days.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “In December 2019, RBI made available the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system on 24x7x365 basis and since then the system has been running smoothly. So that Swift in real time and To provide uninterrupted payment facility. Now it has been decided to make the RTGS system available round the clock from December 2020 on all days. ”

Learn the benefits of RTGS