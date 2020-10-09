Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday that the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) payment system would be available round the clock from December 2020 to streamline online fund transfers. As of now under RTGS, minimum of Rs 2 lakh can be transferred and this facility is available only during working hours of banks.
RTGS is a fast process of fund transfer. Through this system, you can transfer money from one bank account to another. The full form of RTGS is Real Time Gross Settlement. If you see the difference between RTGS and NEFT, then both of them work in electronic fund transfer in bank account. While there is no limit to transfer money in NEFT, in RTGS you will have to transfer at least two lakh rupees. In NEFT, it takes some time for funds to reach another account, but in RTGS it can be reached immediately. Money is instantly transferred to another’s account in IMPS. This service works 24 hours a day seven days.
Also read: In how many days your money will be doubled or tripled, this formula will show
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “In December 2019, RBI made available the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system on 24x7x365 basis and since then the system has been running smoothly. So that Swift in real time and To provide uninterrupted payment facility. Now it has been decided to make the RTGS system available round the clock from December 2020 on all days. ”
Learn the benefits of RTGS
- 1. RTGS is a secure system for fund transfer.
- 2. There is no amount cap in this payment system.
- 3. Settlement of funds is in the books of the Reserve Bank of India. So, the payments are final and irrevocable.
- 4. So far, RTGS is not a 24×7 system. The RBIS service window is available to banks from 7 AM to 6 PM on the working day for settlement at the end of RBI for customer transactions. However, the time the banks follow may vary from bank to bank.
- 5. The RTGS system is mainly for large value transactions. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs 2,00,000 with no upper or maximum limit.
- 6. NEFT is an electronic fund transfer system in which transactions received up to a particular time are processed in batches. In contrast, in RTGS, transactions are processed continuously on a transaction basis during RTGS business hours.
.
Leave a Reply