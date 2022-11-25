Cristiano Ronaldo puts his hands in his shorts and… The strange gesture in Portugal-Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

A funny video is circulating on the web Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal-Ghana (won 3-2 by the Lusitanians with CR7 in goal: only player to score in 5 World Cups). At one point in the match, the former star of Real Madrid, Juventus And Manchester United (consensual termination made official in recent days with the Red Devils) he put his hands in his shorts, looks for something, then his “intimate exploration” is successful: Ronaldo finds what I was looking for, takes it and eats it. Needless to say, the video quickly went viral



Cristiano Ronaldo, transfer market: “indecent” proposal from Newcastle and Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo is not the protagonist only ai World Cup 2022 underway in Qatarbut also in the rumors of transfer market. The hunt has begun CR7 ahead of January, now that he has left the Manchester United. Someone has also compared him to Italian teams (Milan and Naples who are in the round of 16 of the Champions League and Roma by Mourinho), many insiders are convinced that it will remain will go to Chelsea (tycoon Todd Boehly wanted him in the summer, the coach at the time Tomas Tuechel wasn’t enthusiastic about the idea: but now that he’s been sacked…), on CR7 the sirens of the American MLS should not be underestimated, but the latest rumor would take him on a journey between theEngland and theSaudi Arabia: the Newcastle of the sheikh Mohammed bin Salman who would buy it for six or eighteen months to give him the shirt of Magpies and then it would lead him to end his career at theAl Nassr. There is talk of a sensational offer (about 250-300 million euros) on the table Jorge Mendes to have Cristiano Ronaldo as a footballer and image man, given that he would become the symbol of Saudi Vision 2030.



