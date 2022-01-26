from Health editorial staff

Rhabdomyolysis is a syndrome linked to the destruction of muscle tissue: it manifested itself in a child who died of Covid in Turin

There rhabdomyolysis – which manifested itself, as explained by the doctors, with a monstrous intensity in a 10-year-old child who died of Covid in Turin – one syndrome linked to injury to skeletal muscle tissue.

Symptoms may be muscle weakness, muscle pain (most often in the shoulders, thighs, calves), dark (reddish-brown) discoloration of the urine. These signs / symptoms occur all together in only a minority of cases.

The most indicative laboratory analysis is dosage of creatine kinase levels, enzyme released by damaged muscles in the blood, which are very high compared to normal values.

The destruction of muscle tissue involves the release of the creatine kinase enzyme but also of myoglobin and various electrolytes. The major risk of rhabdomyolysis is acute kidney injury and electrolyte imbalances.