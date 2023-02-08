Saltillo.- Dozens and dozens of people marched last Monday until they reached the home of the alleged killer of the Ghost puppyto light candles, paste cardboard and demand justice for the outrageous event that occurred in saltillo.

Ghost was found dead on a section of the road saltillo-Monterrey, after being reported missing, showed signs of torture.

It was last weekend when the Samoyed breed dog left his home in private Monclova, in the Republic neighborhood, but he did not return, so his family began looking for him.

Behind the finding Animal rights groups called for a march that took place on Monday night in the República neighborhood, which was attended by more than 200 people, some of whom brought their pets.

“What is requested is jail, the government says is that they are animals because the government doesn’t care, but they don’t stop to think, tomorrow it could be a young man, I don’t know if you remember the case of the cat killer, here in saltilloWhat did they do with him? He went to three Cesame appointments and they forgot about him, he continues killing cats,” said the representative of the Cohuilense Environmental Board, Carmen Gallardo.

Behind the dog death The Environmental Protection Agency of the State of Coahuila (Propaec) initiated an investigation for the crime of animal abuseaccording to attorney Javier Rodríguez.