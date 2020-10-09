The Reserve Bank has announced its monetary policy today. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that the key policy rate repo has been retained at 4%. He said that RBI will maintain a liberal stance to support economic growth. At the same time, the Indian economy is entering a decisive phase in the fight against the corona virus. The decline in the economy in the first quarter has been left behind, there are signs of improvement in the situation. During the review of the economic policies by the Reserve Bank of India, every time words like repo rate, reverse repo rate and CRR come up, which is difficult for the common man to understand. Let us know in easy language the meaning of repo rate, reverse repo rate and CRR and how it affects your life ..

Repurchase Rate or Repo Rate

It can be understood in easy language like this. Banks give us loans and we have to pay interest on that loan. Similarly, banks also require huge amount of money for their day-to-day operations and they take loans from Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The rate at which the Reserve Bank charges interest on this loan from them is called repo rate.

What effect does the repo rate have on the common man

When the loan will be available to the banks at a lower interest rate, that is, the repo rate will be lower, then they can also give cheaper loans to their customers. And if the Reserve Bank increases the repo rate, then it will become expensive for banks to take loans and they will make the loan expensive for their customers.

Reverse Repo Rate

This is the reverse of the repo rate. When banks have a large amount left after a day’s work, then they keep that amount in the Reserve Bank. RBI pays interest on this amount. The rate at which the Reserve Bank pays interest on this amount is called reverse repo rate.

What is the effect on the common man

Whenever a lot of cash appears in the markets, the RBI increases the reverse repo rate so that banks deposit their money with it to earn more interest. In this way banks will have less money to leave in the market.

Cash Reserve Ratio or CRR – CRR

Under banking rules, every bank has to keep a certain portion of its total cash reserves with the Reserve Bank, which is called the Cash Reserve Ratio or Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). These rules have been made so that if at any time a large number of depositors in any bank need to withdraw money, the bank cannot refuse to repay the money.

What is the impact of CRR on the common man

If the CRR increases, banks will have to keep a larger share with the Reserve Bank and they will have less money to give as loans. That is, banks will have less money to lend to the common man. If the Reserve Bank decreases the CRR, then the market cash flow increases.

The important fact is that the change in CRR is done only when the liquidity in the market is not immediately affected by the change in the CRR as compared to the change in the repo rate and reverse repo rate. Does matter.