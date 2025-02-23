Pope Francis’s last medical part, issued by the Vatican this Sunday has revealed that the Pontiff suffers a mild renal failure. What is this ailment about? What is it?

We talk about failure or renal failure when kidneys are not able to filter properly toxins and other blood waste substances.

He NHS or National Health System of the United Kingdom specifies that a person has renal failure if the renal function decreases to less than 15% of normal.

As explained by the May Clinicwhen the kidneys cannot filter waste, they can accumulate harmful levels of waste and the chemical composition of the blood can be unbalanced.

The renal lesion or insufficiency can vary from slight to severe. If it is serious, persistent and it is not, it can be deadly, although it can also be reversed, Explain the Mayo Clinic.

These are the main symptoms of renal failure, although it can also be asymptomatic:

Lower urine production.

The accumulation of fluids, which can cause lack of air and swelling of the legs, ankles or feet.

Fatigue.

Dullness or confusion.

Nausea.

Stomach pain or the lower side of the rib cage.

Weakness.

Irregular heartbeat.

Itch.

Loss of appetite.

Pain or pressure in the chest.

Seizures or coma state in severe cases.

Acute renal injury is almost always related to another disease or medical chart and take an advanced age or being hospitalized are risk factors. Both are the cases of Francisco.

People with renal failure They can also have anemiaailment that also affects Pope Francis. When the kidneys are damaged, they stop producing enough erythropoietin (EPO), a hormone that helps produce red blood cells.

The treatment of renal disease depends on the stadium and may include control of the blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and anemia treatmentsays the National Kidney Foundation.