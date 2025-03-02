Sometimes the kidneys can no longer do their job. Broadly speaking, this consists of the affection known as renal failurewhich Pope Francis suffers, admitted a few days ago at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome by bilateral pneumonia, and behind which there could be a sepsis: the serious inflammation of the entire body due to an infection.

According to data from the World Health Organization, about 10% of the world’s population suffers from a degree of kidney disease that, in addition to affecting their daily routine, predisposes the patient to other conditions such as anemia, cardiovascular problems, diabetes, hypertension, etc. What is this condition? What are its causes and what is your relationship with sepsis? We tell you.

What is bilateral pneumonia, the disease suffered by Pope Francis Bilateral pneumonia is more frequent in patients with pre -existing respiratory pathologies, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

What causes renal failure?

The kidneys are the organs responsible for filtering blood, eliminating metabolic waste substances and excess fluid through urine. They also participate in the processes of blood pressure regulation, blood formation and bone metabolism. “However, when the kidneys do not function as they should, substances tend to accumulate in the blood, causing a state of poisoning and imbalance that can lead to other important health problems,” the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) explains to Wired Italy (ISS).

There are two different ways of renal failure: Chronicle and acute. First progresses slowly, causes permanent damage and is mainly caused by diabetes, hypertension, renal polygysosis and various inflammations that affect the kidneys. For its part, acute renal failure is manifested as a rapid loss of renal function; The most common causes are hemorrhage, stroke, sepsis, severe allergic reactions, consumption of specific drugs, hemolytic uremic syndrome, kidney stones, multiple myeloma and certain neoplasms such as bladder cancer, prostate, colon and cervical.

“In the case of the Pope, renal failure could point out the presence of sepsis at an early stage. It is the organism’s response to an ongoing infection, in this case of the two lungs. To defend itself, the immune system produces substances whose propagation causes the malfunction of organs and devices,” he told the newspaper Corriere della will Abele Donati, director of the Anesthesia and Resuscitation Clinic at the Polytechnic University of the brands and professor of the Ancona Polytechnic, Italy.

What are the symptoms?

Although in the early phases of chronic disease the organism is capable of compensating the decrease in the function of the kidneys and, therefore, there may be no obvious signs, in an advanced phase discomfort may appear: Tiredness, weight loss, edema, respiratory difficulty, sleep and blood disorders in the urine. For its part, the evolution of acute form is very fast and is characterized by symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, hypertension, dehydration, drowsiness, chest and abdominal pain, abdominal distension and dyspnea.

How is renal failure correct?

Complications vary depending on the way the disease develops. In the case of chronic renal failure, there are edema, swelling of the organism, anemia, bone fractures and important damage that may require dialysis and transplants. “To date, There is no cure for chronic renal failure. However, adequate treatment can slow down or even avoid worsening, limiting discomfort for the affected person, “experts explain.

The main treatments consist of adopting a healthy lifestyle, taking medication, hemodialysis and, finally, renal transplantation. For its acute form, complications may include pulmonary edema, pericarditis, thin tissue irritation in the form of a sack surrounding the heart and hyperpotsemia, or excess blood potassium. “As a general rule, and due to its rapid evolution, acute renal failure requires hospitalization. During treatment, the level of creatinine in the blood is controlled to assess the improvement or worsening of renal function,” the ISS experts clarify. Most cases of acute renal failure are completely cured, although in some permanent damage that causes chronic renal insufficiency.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.