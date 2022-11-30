Religion is a system that consists mainly of beliefs and practices that have as their essence what is considered divine and sacred. This governs human activity collectively, personallymoral, spiritual and existential.

religions are shared usually by large human groups.

some religions have ancient originssuch as those practiced by ethnic groups or native peoples, there are others that were born a few centuries ago, such as Catholicism and others are from contemporary times such as the New Age.

How many religions are there in the world?

It is estimated that in the world there are about 4 thousand 200 types of religionsaccording to a 2017 Pew Research Center study.

Despite the existence of a great variety of religions in the world, 77% of the global population is divided between Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism.

16% of the world’s population has no religious affiliation, being the largest group after Christians and Muslims.

Religions according to theology scholars are divided into three types: theistic, non-theistic, and pantheistic.

Theistic religions believe in one all-powerful God, such as Catholicism, Christianity, and Judaism.

Non-theistic religions do not recognize a single God, but do recognize the existence of higher powers that are generally associated with nature.

Pantheists believe that God is in everything, in plants, in the universe, in rain and in existence itself.

The main religions in the world are:

Christianity

Islam

Hinduism

Buddhism

Judaism

Taoism

Shintoism

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, Christianity (31%), Islam (24%), Hinduism (15%) or Buddhism (7%) practiced in 2015. 5.7% opted for popular or traditional religions, a 0.8% for other cults and 0.2% for Judaism.