Reddit re-launched its r/place (or Reddit Place) space back in 2022. This is a collaborative mural in which all users can collaborate by placing a pixel within the canvas and thus generate images, but this year the communities of great streamers like Ibai, Rubius, Auronplay, Juan Guarnizo and others are making this a war against France.

How it works on r/place

The Reddit Place is a blank canvas where time is given to generate images through the different communities that make up the platform.. The operation is simple and is through simple pixels. With them, anything can be done and all this is aimed at generating a definitive image after a certain time.

All the communities within Reddit coordinate and fight for space within this canvas, as each pixel can be replaced by the next one indefinitely until the cut is made by Reddit.

Ibero-America vs France on Reddit

For this edition, several of the biggest streamers in Spain and Latin America got together to put their logos together with their community. However, youA group of French streamers, through scripts and bots that automate pixel placement, built a French flag along with other emblems of the culture of their country.

That was how Spanish-speaking communities decided to unite to remove the space from French streamers; however, with automated tools this became a practically impossible task.

The final image of this Reddit Place will be captured at 11:00 PM Central Mexico time, 6:00 AM Spain time. This event takes place every five years, so to see an event like this again we will have to wait another five years, in which a new digital fight for a few pixels can take place again.

