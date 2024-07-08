The red tidea recurring natural phenomenon, is a worry and constant alarm along the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida. This event, caused by microscopic algae bloomscan have devastating consequences in marine life and in humans who frequent the region’s beaches.

According to the site Florida TravelRed tide is the name given to algae blooms, specifically Karenia brevis, which release neurotoxins into the water. These multiply rapidly when they find optimal conditions and They can dye the water a reddish color.

It should be noted that they usually form in deeper waters, but are dragged towards the coast by currents and winds.

The explosive growth of Karenia brevis is linked to the availability of nutrients in waterwhich can come from various sources of contamination:

Emissions from power plants.

Car exhaust gases.

Agricultural residuals.

Mining by-products.

Agriculture.

These, together, contribute to the increase in nutrients that feed these harmful blooms. With this scenario, when the red tide reaches the coast, it can have direct consequences on the environment.

The mass fish kill and other marine species is common, which negatively affects local ecosystems. In addition, people visiting affected beaches may experience eye irritation, respiratory problems and even food poisoning if they consume contaminated shellfish.

For those experiencing mild symptoms due to red tide, the cited portal recommends avoid direct contact with the affected water and seek shelter in safe areas.

Image of the red tide, the phenomenon that affects Florida Photo:Istock Share

In Florida, meanwhile, significant funds were allocated to continue the studies and develop effective mitigation strategiesso it remains a persistent challenge year after year.