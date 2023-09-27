The Monterrey Soccer Club seeks to regain spirits after losing by a 3-0 defeat in the Clásico Regio 133, therefore, the Colombian defender Stephen Medinaregretted that the squad was not complete for the confrontation against the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
And he stated that the Gang needs to have a complete squad, since players like German Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre They are out of circulation due to injury, in addition, Rogelio Funes Mori He is coming off an injury and could not play the full game.
“Of course we need those quality players that unfortunately we don’t have today. Surely when we have the full squad, we will be able to continue competing. So far we are doing the job, what we believe, the new philosophy, what is looking for the club. And for that, during the process, there are many mistakes and there are many virtues and we are going to continue clinging to the virtues.”
– Stefan Medina.
Medina He admits that the team was hurt by the defeat in the Clásico Regio and recognizes the fans’ annoyance at the way they lost to Tigres UANL.
“This defeat hurt us a lot too. Recognizing when we make mistakes and of course that day-to-day work, perseverance and knowing that there is a lot to improve will lead us to people supporting us again. They have every right to be upset, we understand it that way, but the only thing left to do is show your face and stick your chest out. We are aware of what we have been doing, what we have been working on, we believe in the ways, in the ideas and we hope that at some point the results will be given to us,” he commented.
Likewise, he recognizes that words will not help to remove the discomfort of the fans and they want to demonstrate the level of the team on the field, so he hopes that the fans will support them in the remainder of Apertura 2023.
“It’s difficult because what I come to say here falls short. We have to show on the field and in the game, it’s reality. I only ask that you continue to support the team you love, regardless of the players we are in. They are people who has been a fan of his team for many years and a number of players have passed through the club, so let them continue to support, those of us who are here at this moment are working to find results and hopefully one day we will give them that satisfaction,” he concluded.
