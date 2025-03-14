In 2019, Google announced with great fanfare that it had reached quantum supremacy. Now, D-Wave says he had achieved the same. But, What really does this term mean? Is it a technological revolution or simply a debatible concept within the scientific community?

Quantum computing has been sold as the key to solving impossible problems For traditional computers. However, defining exactly what “quantum supremacy” means has been subject to heated discussions. While some companies present it as a milestone in which a quantum computer exceeds any classic machine in a specific problem, other experts argue that it is a premature statement.

What is quantum supremacy and why it is so controversial

The concept of quantum supremacy was Popularized by physicist John Preskill in 2012. It refers to the moment when a quantum computer performs a calculation that would be impracticable for any classic computer in a reasonable time.

Traditional computers process information in bits, which can represent a 0 or 1. Instead, Quantum computers use cubitsthat can exist in both states at the same time thanks to a phenomenon called overlap. In addition, the cubits may be intertwined, which allows them to process exponentially more efficiently than classical computers.

However, The term “supremacy” has been criticized for suggesting that quantum computers will completely replace the classicssomething that is still far from reality. In fact, many scientists prefer to talk about “quantum advantage”, a more nuanced concept that refers to the ability of quantum computers to solve problems of great practical value better than traditional ones.

The case of D-Wave: a quantum supremacy in dispute

The announcement of D-Wave, a Canadian company that is one of the few that not only manufactures, but sells quantum computers, focuses on its ability to simulate magnetic materials in record time. According to the company, its quantum computer solved a problem in 20 minutes that would have taken almost a million years in a conventional supercomputer.

This achievement is relevant because The simulation of magnetic materials is crucial for various industriesfrom the manufacture of sensors and engines to the medical image. However, some researchers have questioned D-Wave’s statement. They argue that classic computers can still compete with certain quantum problems, especially when new simulation techniques are developed.

Thousands Stoudenmire, of the Flatiron Institute, He maintains that D-Wave comparison was only valid with the best classic methods available in 2023, but since then more efficient ways have been found to solve similar problems in conventional computers.

In addition, the term “quantum supremacy” is not universally accepted, and some voices in the industry prefer terms such as “Quantum advantage” or “quantum utility”which highlight the ability of quantum computing to solve problems of business or scientific relevance more quickly and efficiently than classical methods.

This debate shows a broader problem in the field of quantum computing: Advances in classic algorithms can make some quantum achievements They seem less impressive over time.

Beyond the controversy, the announcement of D-wave reflects a trend in the industry: Quantum computing companies are looking for concrete ways to demonstrate the value of their technologies. As quantum computers become more accessible, the question is no longer only if they can overcome classic computers, but in what specific applications they can do better.

Instead of focusing on quantum supremacy as a specific event, some experts prefer to talk about “Quantum utility”, that is, the capacity of quantum computers to offer practical solutions to relevant problems for the industry. This approach is less sensationalist, but more useful to evaluate the real impact of this technology.

Are we already in the quantum era?

The D-Wave case shows that quantum computing progresses rapidly, but also that there are still many unanswered questions. To what extent can quantum computers overcome traditional ones? What problems will be the first to benefit from this technology? And most importantly: when will we see a real impact on everyday life?

Quantum companies will continue to announce impressive achievements, but the battle for quantum supremacy is still open. It seems that the question is not whether the quantum computing will have an impactbut when and how we will see it reflected in the real world.