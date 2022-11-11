The current headquarters of soccer world cup 2022, the emirate of qatarhas been maintaining for years relations with terrorist groups, particularly with the Taliban. Certain Western countries, as well as others in the region, have criticized him for this action, but what are the causes of this?

In Dohacapital of qatar, there is since 2013 a foreign office of the Taliban. Which the emirate allowed to open with the support and express request of the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, since the North American country sought to establish relations with the islamists to negotiate an agreement between the parties.

in 2020 USA and the Taliban signed a peace agreement that defined the departure of troops from the Afghanistan NATO as long as there was a commitment from the Taliban to fight against the terrorism.

Taliban patrol the streets of Kabul.

However, this was achieved after two decades of war within the country. Well USA had been since October 2001, when he invaded Afghanistan, fighting against the Taliban, accused of supporting and covering up terrorists from Al Qaeda, including their leader Osama bin Laden.

The role of qatar was fundamental in the agreement, however, other countries do not welcome Qatar’s closeness to the Islamists. Among them, Germany criticized the emirate’s behavior for transporting Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, leader of the movement, to Kandahar. talibanin one of his military planes.

Some argue that Qatar’s diplomatic engagement has given the Taliban a certain legitimacy that they would not otherwise have had.

Likewise, Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region have accused them of promoting terrorism, since their role as mediator has given participation and power to extremist groups. This, taking into account that the agreement between the United States and the Taliban for the withdrawal of troops resulted in the fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and allowed the Taliban militia to take power again.

Similarly, the criticism seems to matter little to the emirate, taking into account that the president of the United States himself, Joe Biden, he appreciated the “generous support” of Qatar in the evacuations of its troops. As well as his role as mediator in the negotiations, despite the fact that these did not have the expected result.

Qatari interests

Qatar’s interest has been focused on being a key partner of the United States and appearing on the map of regional and world politics. “Qatar relies heavily on the protection of the United States,” Guido Steinberg of the Science and Policy Foundation told DW.

In relation to the above, the country will remain in the constant establishment of actions that allow it to improve its relationship with the West, and that they recognize it as an independent country-state, since Qatar is also fighting for its recognition within its region since some of his neighbors do not agree with his existence.

Among these efforts to achieve its recognition, its participation as the host of the World Cup may also be related, since it has been the country that has invested the most money in the history of this event with more than 200,000 million dollars.

