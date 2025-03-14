



The classification in Formula 1 is a fundamental process that determines the order of exit of the pilots on the grill of each Grand Prize. This system, divided into three qualifying phases, is key to the career strategy and can make the difference between victory and defeat. Over the years, the format has evolved to the current scheme Q1, Q2 and Q3which tests the speed, precision and the ability to adapt the pilots.

As usual, A standard Formula 1 Grand Prix takes place in three days the weekendstarting with Friday and ending on Sunday, with Saturday for classification, a fundamental part of the weekend of Grand Prize because it determines the positions of the Output grid. There are exceptions in the first two major awards, which take place from Thursday to Saturday. As a general rule, the competition structure includes two free training sessions of one hour each on Fridays, a third free session on Saturday morning, the race classification on Saturday afternoon and, finally, the main course on Sunday.

On Saturday’s day the classification for Sunday’s race is celebrated, with Q1, Q2 and Q3 (Abbreviations of your name in English: Qualifying 1, 2 and 3). Each has its own purpose and distinctive characteristics.

Q1: This is the first phase of classification and lasts 18 minutes, although it can vary according to the circuit and climatic conditions. Here all pilots must go on the track to try to achieve the best possible time. At the end of this part, the five pilots with the worst times are eliminated and will occupy the latest positions on the output grid.

Q2: Here the pilots who managed to move from Q1 compete, that is to say all but five, and fight to ensure a place in the last step towards the pole position. It lasts 15 minutes and those who obtain the slowest times of this round will also be eliminated – five other pilots, who will occupy the positions of 11 to 15 on the output grid. The 10 best – or faster – advance to Q3.

Q3: This is the final phase of the classification to opt for pole position – the number one of the starting grid of the race that takes place on Sunday. The ten pilots who managed to access here compete again to achieve the fastest time in the 12 minutes of this event. During this time, the pilots have the opportunity to perform one or two fast laps, using new tires and the maximum performance of their car. Once the Q3 is finished, the output order is determined for the first ten pilots in the race.

In Q1, pilots must obtain their best time as soon as possible to avoid being out of classification.

In Q2, the strategy is riskier, since pilots must use their best times without risking too much.

In Q3 everything is reduced to the maximum speed, because the positions on the grill are definitive.

The classification sessions are vital because they determine the career strategy. The pilots who achieve the first positions on the grill have a considerable advantage, since they can avoid the traffic of other cars and have a better vision during the first part of the race.