The Q fever is an infection caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii It is naturally transmitted from humans to animals, and vice versa. Generally se can be found in cattle, especially cows, sheep and goats, although it has also been shown in other species of vertebrates, including wild animals, marine mammals, domestic mammals, birds and reptiles.

It is a disease that occurs mainly in people who work in environments in which there are these types of animals, such as farms or ranches. Its transmission occurs by inhalation of dust contaminated with spores from placenta, stool, urine or dried milk.

First symptoms in mid-April

It has now been known that ten people have been hospitalized for Q fever and 19 others are suspected of being infected after visit the Baltzola caves, located in the Biscayan municipality of Dima.

As reported by the Basque Health Department, all 29 people were in the cave during the incubation period, which goes from 14 to 39 days. For this reason, access to the cave has been closed. The first suspicious signs began in mid-April, prompting authorities to clean and disinfect the cavern.

Symptoms

It is an ailment that lasts between one and two weeks and is characterized by causing chills, headache, malaise, myalgia, sweating profuse and may be accompanied by lung infection and liver involvement. The usual treatment consists of the administration of antibiotics (doxycycline) taken by mouth.