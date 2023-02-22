Home page politics

From: Andrew Schmid

Split

The opening ceremony for Russian-Chinese-South African naval exercises in Richards Bay Harbour. Russia has deployed the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the tanker Kama to the Russian Northern Fleet. © IMAGO/Press Office of the Russian Noer

Russia, China and South Africa hold naval exercises. The Navy on Wednesday denied a Russian report about a missile test.

Richards Bay – Russia and China are currently operating jointly off the South African coast. Together with the South African Navy, the two nuclear powers are participating in a joint naval exercise. There are Russian reports that the exercise could be used for missile testing. What’s behind it?

China, Russia and South Africa launch naval maneuvers off Africa’s coast – with missile tests?

Even before the exercise began on Friday, the Russian news agency Tass, which is close to the Kremlin, reported that a test of a hypersonic missile was planned. This would have been the first time a real target had been fired at with the hypersonic missile during the maneuver in the Indian Ocean. At the end of January, a Russian warship imitated the launch of a Zircon missile for the first time during a maneuver in the Atlantic – using a computer simulation.

A few days after the Russian reports, official bodies denied it. According to the Russian Navy, no missiles for tests will be fired from Russian ships. This emerges from a joint statement by the Russian, Chinese and South African navies on Wednesday.

Military exercise in the shadow of the anniversary

The joint exercise, scheduled to last 10 days, is attracting worldwide attention as it coincides with the anniversary of the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine on February 24. According to Tass, Russia is taking part in the maneuver with the “Soviet Admiral Gorshkov” and a sea tanker. The frigate was modernized at the beginning of the year and equipped with Zirkon-type hypersonic missiles. The Zirkon is a long-range, high-speed anti-ship missile. The rocket is said to be able to accelerate to more than 9,000 kilometers per hour, which makes it practically unattainable for anti-aircraft defense. It can also potentially carry a nuclear warhead. Meanwhile, China is not acting alongside Russia for the first time, and South Africa is also positioning itself.

South Africa in the Ukraine War Along with Russia, China, India and Brazil, South Africa belongs to the Brics group of emerging countries. The country has so far taken a neutral position on the war in Ukraine. South Africa abstained in a United Nations vote condemning the war last year.

What are Russia, China and South Africa doing offshore?

As the South African Navy has now announced, the maneuver will focus on coast guard training and strategic measures to combat piracy. “It’s an opportunity for China and Russia to expand their influence on the African continent,” said Siphiwe Lucky, the lieutenant general of the South African Navy.

A hypersonic missile will not be used, as the commander of the participating command of the Northern Fleet ships, Oleg Gladky, said at a press conference. “The hypersonic weapon will not be used in these exercises,” he was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency. The press service of the Northern Fleet said that the active part of the exercise will take place on February 25-27. However, joint artillery launches at sea will be conducted during this period. (as)