The disease affects birds but can be transmitted to humans (particularly farmers and veterinarians) causing severe pneumonia. In just a few months there have already been at least 120 infections in 5 countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a alert to report the risks of psittacosisalso known as parrot fever or ornithosis, arespiratory infection caused by a bacterium that generally affects birds, but can also infect humans causing severe pneumonia. According to the WHO report, between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, cases of psittacosis in humans increased in Europe (120 overall), so much so that so far there have been five deaths. Reports come from Austria, Denmark (with 4 victims), Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands. Despite the situation, the WHO specifies that it is evaluating how low risk represented by this increase in cases.

How psittacosis is transmitted The bacterium that causes psittacosis (Chamydophila psittaci) is transmitted through the contact with the droppings of infected birds or through the'inhalation of dust from feathers or dried excrement. In most of these cases, the WHO writes, exposure to wild or domestic birds was reported. Human infections are typically associated with those who work with pet birds or poultry, with veterinarians and gardeners, and with pet bird owners such as budgies. Generally people do not spread the bacteria that causes psittacosis to other people and so it is the probability of transmitting the disease to humans is low.

Symptoms Psittacosis in birds it is very frequent enIn humans it generally causes mild symptoms, common to many respiratory diseases such as high fever, headache, muscle pain, low heart rate and dry cough which can however degenerate into serious pneumonia. The incubation time varies from 5 to 14 days from infection. The treatment of psittacosis usually involves the administration of antibiotics. If treated, the disease rarely progresses to severe disease.

No alarmism Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases department of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa confirms that the risk of infection is very low: «Continuous contact with secretions and excrement is needed and the possible infection mainly affects those who are in close contact with birds, especially parrots, I am therefore thinking of breeders, veterinarians or anyone who keeps them for company. These people need to be more careful and not touch the secretions. However, if you go to Piazza Duomo in Milan to feed the pigeons nothing happens, the risk is very low. There is a WHO alert, so awareness is needed, but no alarm." The advice is do not touch sick or dead birdswhether they are indoors or outdoors, without adequate protection.