What is pseudodementia: symptoms of mental deterioration

Concentration difficulties, cognitive deficits and psychomotor retardation do not necessarily mean Alzheimer’s and there is the risk of confusing the symptoms with those of depression. How to make the diagnosis and the differences with true dementia

It can simulate a depressive state, but also other forms of mental disorder: the pseudodementia. The term does not fall within the official diagnostic systems and is the subject of discussion among experts, but it is still used for its clinical usefulness, given that it allows us to distinguish some forms of mental deterioration That once adequately treated they are reversible. In fact, pseudodementia can present itself with difficulty concentrating, deficits in various cognitive functions And psychomotor delay, symptoms which, especially in elderly people, suggest the beginning of an involutional process of the brain. instead one a condition that can be stopped and reversed with adequate treatment says Salom Mouta of the Departamento de Psiquiatria e Saude Mental of the Unidade Local de Saude of Guarda, Portugal, first author of an article on the subject published in the magazine General Psychiatry.

The risks of confusion with depression On the contrary, even today the process of cerebral deterioration typical of true dementia cannot be stopped or significantly delayed. People with a moderate or severe depressive disorder may develop a decline in cognitive functions, with attention deficit, psychomotor retardation, difficulty thinking clearly, concentrating, making decisions, and a tendency to forget. it is therefore evident that r. existrisks of confusion between true dementia, depression and pseudodementia. Some studies indicate that between 20 and 30% of those who receive an initial diagnosis of dementia may actually be suffering from a form of pseudodementiawith symptoms shared with a depressive disorder.

Symptoms An elderly person who begins to have difficulty remembering names, to lose the fluency of speaking, to have memory gaps, to be unable to concentrate on his tasks, to have difficulty planning the day, to have emotional disturbances, will easily tend to think that perhaps he is heading towards brain deterioration, but in reality a depressive state can also cause these symptoms. There difference is both inevolution of the two conditions both in theirs response to treatments. Furthermore, while in true dementia a process of physical involution of the brain is soon evident which can be detected with brain visualization techniques, in depressive forms this involution is absent or it manifests itself in very limited areas, such as the hippocampus, when the disorder lasts a long time.