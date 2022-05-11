from Danilo di Diodoro

Enrica Bonaccorti talked about it, saying she shares this problem with Brad Pitt: some people don’t know how to recognize faces (sometimes not even their own). a more widespread problem than one might think, involving one and a half million people in Italy alone

Every human being recognizes hundreds on the fly of faces. An extraordinary skill that no one needs to learn, because it is innate. And it has always been fundamental for survival: it allows you to distinguish without hesitation relatives, friends, enemies. Still, in a certain percentage of individuals it suffers from prosopagnosiathis ability is impaired from birth. He spoke to Corriere Enrica Bonaccorti, who said he shared this problem with the actor Brad Pitt. an ailment he also suffered from Luciano De Crescenzo who told of how at first sight she had difficulty in recognizing even dear friends like Marisa Laurito.

How to recognize from other details Those who find themselves in this condition suffer from congenital prosopagnosiaa disorder that affects about the 2-3 percent of the population. The term derives from the ancient Greek prosopon, which means, in fact, face. To be able to orient themselves in the daily jungle of faces, those affected by this disorder must resort to real tricks. forced to learn how to recognize people from other signals, such as the haircut, the way of walking, the gestures, even the clothes worn. Sometimes it relies instead on a detail of the face itself, such as the shape of the mouth or eyebrows, since prosopagnosia is mainly characterized by the difficulty in perceiving the face as a wholewhile the ability to identify its individual details is not affected.

How many are there: the data In addition to the congenital form, there is also an acquired form. In this case the person is born with the normal ability to recognize faces, but then loses it, usually following a traumatic event, such as a stroke or brain trauma. In any case, it is a disorder that can have a great influence on social life.

People with prosopagnosia have significant difficulties in everyday lifesays Professor Davide Rivolta, associate at the School of Psychology ofUniversity of East London, author of the book “Prosopagnosia: A world of equal faces” (Ferrari Sinibaldi, Milan). For example, they do not recognize the protagonists of the films, but neither do they recognize family members, such as neighbors, if they meet them outside the usual context. In severe cases, prosopagnosics are unable to even recognize their own face. In Italy it is estimated that there are about one and a half million people with congenital prosopagnosia, even if they are often poorly known and detected.

Difficulty in diagnosis The reasons for this denial can be different. Since we are born without this ability, we tend to think that difficulties are the norm and that everyone has a hard time recognizing faces. Furthermore, this disorder is rarely mentioned and children are not tested for their ability to recognize faces. Added to this is the fact that psychologists, psychiatrists and neurologists are often unable to diagnose prosopagnosia, if not briefly. There is no universal diagnosis of prosopagnosia, explains Rivolta again. However, reliable tools exist today. One above all a memory test, the Cambridge Face Memory Test, which requires subjects to learn, and then recognize, unfamiliar faces amidst many distractors. Another test we have developed is to distinguish famous people from non-famous people. People with prosopagnosia generally find it difficult to carry out these tests correctly. The neuropsychologist is the professional reference figure able to diagnose and intervene on prosopagnosia.

Other disturbances with objects or bodies Efforts are also being made to identify techniques capable of improving the perception of faces in those suffering from prosopagnosia. Professor Rivolta's group published in the journal Neuropsychology a study in which the possible beneficial effects of brain stimulation through a very slight current in areas dedicated to the recognition of faces. Acquired prosopagnosia may be associated with disturbances in other cognitive spheres, such as failure to recognize objects. In fact, the brain areas responsible for the recognition of faces and objects are close together, so a lesion, even if it mainly involves the area of ​​the faces, can also affect the area of object recognition. Furthermore, congenital prosopagnosia may be associated with a difficulty in spatial orientation or the difficulty in recognizing bodies, supported by alterations at the level of the temporal lobe. We observed this phenomenon during a study on a group of eleven people suffering from prosopagnosia, compared with a control group, Rivolta says. The study, published in The Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychologyindicates that these difficulties are probably supported by an alteration of shared neurobiological processes.

See monsters Alterations in the perception of faces can also generate monsters. In these cases it is no longer a question of prosopagnosia, but of prosopometamorphosis, that is, the metamorphosis of the faces. a rare syndrome, of which a case was described in the journal Lancet by a group of Dutch neuroscientists, to whom the patient was referred by the famous neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks. It was a 52-year-old woman who from adolescence saw the image of dragon faces suddenly appear before her eyes, while the faces of the people around her were also transformed into dragon faces: suddenly to relatives and friends the skin of the face became dark, the features lengthened, the ears grew, the eyes enlarged and took on a bright color, yellow, green, blue or red.