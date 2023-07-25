The procrastination is the tendency to put off tasks and choosing more pleasurable activities instead is a habit that can keep us from our goals and affect our productivity. However, this learned behavior can also be unlearned with the implementation of effective strategies.

The main trigger for procrastination is negative feelings, such as stress, indecision, feeling overwhelmed or even boredom. These feelings lead us to avoid unpleasant tasks and put them off for another time.

The psychologist Lorena de Diego recommends six strategies to end procrastination.

To avoid falling into procrastination, it is essential to control these negative feelings and work on their management. While we can’t completely eliminate these feelings, we can identify situations that trigger them and take steps to control them, according to the online psychology company Practical Tactics.

A crucial aspect is to define realistic and well-defined objectives. General or vague objectives are not motivating and can cause discomfort when perceived as unattainable. It is important to know the motive behind our efforts to stay motivated and committed to our goals.

Motivation is a powerful force that drives us to strive to achieve what we want, and it opposes procrastination, which leads us to postpone long-term rewards for immediate gratification. For To define effective objectives, it is essential that they are specific, personal and meaningful for us.

Decision making can also be a trigger for procrastination, especially when switching tasks. Starting a new activity can generate resistance, so plan daily tasks in advance it will help us know what the next task is and reduce the temptation to procrastinate.

Facing complex tasks can generate doubts and feelings of inadequacy, which increases the likelihood of procrastination. The best strategy is break work into smaller, more manageable taskswhich will give us a sense of accomplishment in completing each part and will increase our motivation.

To improve concentration and avoid procrastination, it is essential to eliminate or minimize sources of distraction. In the age of technology, mobile phones and internet access can be constant temptations. Silencing your phone and turning off your internet connection when it’s not needed are effective tactics to keep your focus.

The people around us can also cause interruptions, so setting limits and communicating our moments of concentration can help avoid distractions.

Multitasking also affects our productivity and leads to procrastination. Focusing on one task at a time will allow us to be more efficient and focused.

Besides, set rewards for a job well done it will encourage us to be more productive and prevent us from using pleasurable activities as an excuse for not meeting our responsibilities.

Customize our strategies according to our own procrastinating tendencies is crucial to improve our effectiveness. Knowing our avoidance activities and specific triggers will help us implement more effective tactics to combat procrastination.

Eliminating procrastination requires self-awareness, setting clear goals, managing negative feelings, planning and reducing distractions, and establishing rewards to keep us focused and motivated on the path to meeting our goals.

