new Delhi: In Sonbhadra, be it the issue of massacre of tribals, the issue of farmers, the issue of migrant laborers or the Hathras scandal, Priyanka Gandhi has now openly entered the political arena of Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi has prepared a full blue print to strengthen the Congress organization in Uttar Pradesh before the 2022 assembly elections. She has started taking the organization to all gram sabhas.

What is Priyanka Gandhi’s blue print?

According to the exclusive information received by ABP News, Priyanka Gandhi has given instructions to form a Gram Sabha Committee in about 60000 villages of Uttar Pradesh by the Congress Party’s foundation day, that is, 28 December.

According to sources, Priyanka herself is having several rounds of conversations with the leaders and workers of UP, every single day, through video conference. He has even told the Congress president of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with other senior officials, that big leaders should not get into any further trouble till the completion of this work. Not only this, Priyanka Gandhi reduced the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, which previously had about 490 office bearers and about 70 Invitee members, to a 55-member state committee. However, there was some opposition to this as many people sitting on the committee for thirty-thirty years were no longer in the new committee.

Oppressed people get a chance in UP Congress Committee

Priyanka gave a chance to the militant and struggling people, whose effect is seen on the streets. Today, the average age of members of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee is 44 years. Not only this, Priyanka also handed over the command to 6 secretaries of AICC, along with handing over the command to Ajay Kumar Lallu. Instructions were given to conduct an open interview to elect the district president and city president.

After this, Priyanka Gandhi herself met 10-10 names sent from all the districts and then after months of struggle, the district presidents and city presidents were selected. In this whole process, 750 names appeared for the district president and about 600 names for each president. Out of this, the first list of 55 district presidents and 40 city presidents was removed in October last year and this work has been completed in this March. In today’s time, appointments have been made in all the districts of UP.

Ethnic equation has also been taken care of in the organization

It is worth noting that Priyanka Gandhi has also taken care of the caste equation in the newly constituted state committee. There are about 42 percent OBCs in their new state committee. If sources are to be believed, Priyanka’s special focus is on Brahmins and Kurmis apart from other fraternities. This is the reason that Priyanka has created nine district and city presidents from the Kurmi community. Priyanka also wants to keep the Dalit community in the center. Therefore, he entrusted the task of the SC department of the State Committee to Pradeep Narwal, a young face of the Dalit society and AICC in-charge. Pradeep Narwal was recently leading the team Priyanka in the Hathras case.

In December 2019, Priyanka launched the biggest connectivity campaign under the name ‘Kisan Janajagaran Abhiyan’, under which the case of stray animals, electricity bill case, farmers ‘suicides, sugarcane and paddy farmers’ complaints were raised across the state. Not only this, on the day of Tehsil Day, Congress leaders and workers went with the people and lodged their complaints with the SDM and DM.

Significantly, Priyanka Gandhi has started an organization creation campaign since August 10 to strengthen the organization. In this, instructions have been given to make Gram Sabha committees in all 60000 villages of UP by 28 December. According to party leaders, through this process where till a year ago, there was a data bank of mobile numbers of only 7000 people in the state office, it has now increased to about 72 lakhs.

After which incident Priyanka Gandhi took over the front?

The incident of Sonbhadra massacre shook the entire country. Priyanka’s SPG security was not removed then. Despite this, she suddenly reached Banaras without telling anyone and when she reached the Banaras-Mirzapur border, the administration understood that Priyanka was going to Sonbhadra. After this he was stopped and then taken to Chunar Che Fort.

Here ABP News asked him that you are being accused of photo politics, then he said, “I did not come here by telling anyone and wherever there is injustice, I will go, even if I put me in jail.” . ” Ramraj Singh Gond, the youth of a Gond community who was agitating in Sonbhadra, was later made the district president of Sonbhadra by Priyanka.

After this, Priyanka had decided that the fight of Uttar Pradesh cannot be fought with the old structure of the organization. For this, the organization will have to re-engage people from the ground level afresh. Congress doors will have to be opened for new people.

After the Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka called all the candidates and senior leaders of Uttar Pradesh and also took opinion for a change in the organization. After this, she also went to Lucknow for two days and summoned 10 people from all district committees and heard their complaints.

Will Priyanka be the face of Congress in UP’s next assembly election?

If sources are to be believed, all options are open on this. Any decision in this regard will be taken with the opinion of all at the right time. However, many party leaders are saying that under the leadership of Priyanka, the Congress will emerge as a strong alternative in UP in 2022.

According to sources, Priyanka has also reorganized the front line organizations of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. After reorganizing Youth Congress, NSUI, Dalit Congress, OBC Congress, Kisan Congress, Seva Dal Minority Congress, now they are soon going to reorganize Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Priyanka directly related to the issue related to unemployment and youth

Priyanka is directly connected with the issue of unemployment and youth resentment in the state. He has communicated with the youth for all the stuck recruitments. If sources are to be believed, Priyanka will continue to challenge the UP government along with all the steps being taken to strengthen the organization. When Priyanka was stopped on the road in Lucknow when the matter of firing in Bijnor came to light, she left the sit on the scooty of AICC Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar.

Not only this, Priyanka Gandhi later went to the house of Ambedkarite thinker SR Darapuri despite having stopped lakhs. According to party sources, these are the issues that came up due to the negligence of the UP government, not Priyanka Gandhi.

During the protest against CAA / NRC, Priyanka Gandhi first of all suddenly sat in protest against India Gate one evening. Rahul Gandhi was involved in this movement only after Priyanka. Apart from this, he arranged buses to help the migrant laborers of UP during the lockdown. He also had a lot of debate with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding this.

What is Priyanka Gandhi’s challenge?

Now it will be interesting to see if Priyanka is able to make the Congress stand again in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of all these steps. Because the challenge before them is not only BJP but also BSP and SP.

