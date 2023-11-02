Of Antonella Sparvoli

Polycystic ovary syndrome is one of the most common gynecological disorders in young women: it is a hormonal imbalance due to the poor functioning of the ovaries

Up to 20% of women of childbearing age are labeled as having polycystic ovary

. In reality this syndrome goes far beyond the ultrasound finding of many microcysts in the ovaries. There are in fact several aspects to consider before being able to make a diagnosis of this disorder, which can present itself in a heterogeneous way and which it’s about a young woman aboutetc



How is polycystic ovary syndrome characterized?



There are three aspects to look at carefully: the presence of menstrual irregularities; signs of excessive production of androgensthe male hormones par excellence, (from excessive hair to abdominal fat) elappearance of microcystic ovarieswhich is the most controversial – he stated Rossella Nappi, full professor of Obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pavia, Irccs Policlinico San Matteo, and member of the Board of Directors of the International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology (Isge) —. The syndrome has several facets that need to be analyzed. Often those who suffer from it are overweight teenagers who had their first menstruation at the age of 10 or 11, with signs of acne or excessive hair, or girls of normal weight, perhaps with a few extra kilos on their belly, who have an irregular cycle right from the start. . Feeling less like women, these young people, who believe they are infertile, often tend to develop anxiety and depression and isolate themselves.

What can be done?



In the presence of the most typical alarm bell that pushes you to seek medical help, i.e. the absence of menstruation or its irregularity, or other suspicious symptoms, such as hirsutism, seborrhea or acne, abdominal fat and hair loss

, you need to contact an expert gynecologist. L’ultrasound pelvic or better transvaginalwhen possible (this can only be done if you have already had intercourse), and specific blood tests they are the first step. The earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chance of rebalancing the picture. The first intervention on lifestyle, but you can also count on some natural molecules that help improve metabolism and on hormonal therapies, such as estrogen-progestin pillwhich rebalance the cycle and reduce the effects of androgens on skin and hair.

Is there a genetic predisposition?



Today it is widely believed that the basis of the polycystic ovary is a genetic predisposition to abnormally produce androgens, which are unable to transform well into female hormones. On this genetic substrate, epigenetic factors are then triggered (events that modify the expression of DNA) which arise already in intrauterine life. The classic example is that of the child who grows in the belly of a mother with polycystic ovaries or who develops diabetes or hypertension during pregnancy, factors which in some way fall within the framework of polycystic ovaries. About half of women who suffer from it, regardless of body weight, have a ttendency to dysmetabolism and cardiometabolic risk. Polycystic ovary is also a metabolic disease: it puts you at risk of complications during pregnancy. And those who suffered from it as a girl are more likely to develop hypertension and diabetes in perimenopause.