A plantar fasciitis delayed the return to the field of the Californian golf champion, forced to miss theHero World Challenge, unofficial tournament of the PGA Tour, from December 1 to 4 in the Bahamas. A few days ago, on December 10th, however, Tiger Woods, paired with Rory McIlroy, number one in the world, set foot back on the green for the seventh and last edition of the The Match in Florida, where he was able to count on the help of a golf cart, still having trouble walking. The legendary American was aiming to increase his workload after playing only three times last season due to breaking his leg suffered in a car accident in February 2021. Then came plantar fasciitis which, as Tiger himself pointed out, has could cure with a method of stretching and relaxation. Not the case to go down the road of surgery,” said Woods a Golf Channel —. Injections, surgery, or just stretching and relaxing, and I chose stretching and relaxing.