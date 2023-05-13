One of the most prominent and recognized coaches worldwide is Josep Guardiola. The Manchester City technical director has marked an entire era due to his achievements as a helmsman. So far there have been three clubs where he has been in charge and in each one he has managed to put his distinctive mark, building strong, well-structured and highly competitive teams.
The 52-year-old strategist has won everything he wanted as a coach, and here we present you with a breakdown of how he has fared in the Champions League, where so far he has 2 ‘ears’ and this year he wants to reach the third in his record .
Between Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has directed a total of 163 matches UEFA Champions League.
What is Pep Guardiola’s record as manager in the Champions League?
With the FC set Barcelona He managed to play a total of 52 matches in the Champions League. It was in 2008 when he arrived at the Blaugrana club and he left in 2012. There he won the 2009 and 2011 titles, respectively.
|
Matches
|
won
|
draws
|
lost
|
Titles
|
Subtitle
|
52
|
31
|
fifteen
|
6
|
2
|
0
In 2013 he was announced as the new coach of the Bayern Munich, in one of the contracts that attracted the most attention at that time. With the German team he played a total of 36 Champions League games, however, he had little luck, and was unable to lift the title.
|
Matches
|
won
|
draws
|
lost
|
Titles
|
Subtitle
|
36
|
23
|
5
|
8
|
0
|
0
In his current stage with the Manchester City, Josep Guardiola has directed 75 Champions League games so far. The city team is in the semifinal of the competition, and wants to account for Real Madrid to advance to the grand final and get closer to the long-awaited dream.
|
Matches
|
won
|
draws
|
lost
|
Titles
|
Subtitle
|
75
|
48
|
14
|
13
|
0
|
1
