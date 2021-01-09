The Parler social network became the supporters haven of Donald Trump: After the outgoing president of the United States was banned from the social network founded by Jack Dorsey, supporters of the Republican migrated to Parler.

This social network, which is presented as “Twitter without rules” and as an “unbiased” social network, as it is self-described in the stores where it can be downloaded. And he boasts of have no moderators.

Over the last few months, Parler managed to become the place of Twitter’s “downfalls”: conservatives, conspirators, members of QAnon and citizens annoyed with the policies of the most politicized social network of all, Twitter.

As they explain, they look for a space “Uncensored”. But it is known in the environment as “the network of the far right”.

Many of those who broke into the Capitol are in Parler. AP Photo

Its growth had a lot to do with Trump’s inflammatory style in the networks: it was launched in 2018, in August 2020 it had one million users and by November it had already been consolidated as an “alternative to Twitter”: after US election day, it increased its number of users eight times compared to July.

Went from 4.5 million users in the first week of November to eight by the end of 2020. Although it is far from the 175 million that Twitter has, it is an exponential growth.

Parler thus became the repository for all the electoral fraud theories that circulated in recent weeks. Along with Newsmax and Rumble, Parler began to establish itself as the alternative to Facebook and Twitter.

Qanon, the far-right group that supports Trump. AP Photo

“Parler is one of the applications most popular in the worldor, a social network that attracted millions of far-right conservatives over the past year with its hands-off approach to controlling user posts. And with the news that President Trump had been kicked off Twitter and Facebook, Parler was the safe bet to be your next grandstand. But just as he has been gaining new influence, Parler is now suddenly faced with an existential crisis, “wrote the New York Times on Friday.

Growth and controversy: they have already been banned

Parler: “Twitter without censorship.” Photo Parler

However, Parler has already started to have problems: it was banned from Google Play and the App Store.

“We are aware that Messages continue to be posted on the Parler app that seek to incite violence in the United States. We recognize that there may be a reasonable discussion about content policies and that it may be difficult for applications to immediately remove all violent content, but for us to distribute an application through Google play, we require applications to implement robust restraint in the face of blatant content, “the spokesperson explained.

Apple could take action too: it similarly warned Parler about his alleged role in Wednesday’s rebellion attempt, they could remove the app from their App Store if it doesn’t implement some kind of restraint.

Which is precisely what Parler boasts: not to moderate.

Why Twitter Blocks Trump: The Basics

The blockade of Trump’s account was criticized from different political arches. Photo Bloomberg

A controversy broke out in the United States after Twitter’s decision to permanently cancel President Donald Trump’s account, citing risks of “further incitement to violence.” after the insurrection in the federal Capitol on Wednesday.

The truth is that Twitter’s decision had a foundation, highly questioned by many. Twitter had given Trump a number of opportunities during his four years as president, keeping him on the platform due to the company’s belief that “the speech of world leaders is in the public interest”even if you break the rules.

However, the company first announced Trump’s ban in a series of tweets from its @TwitterSafety account, but also linked to a blog post detailing its decision.

Twitter said it gave Trump one last chance after suspending and then reinstating his account for “Rapes” committed on Wednesday .

But the next day, a couple of tweets the president made led Twitter to make the decision. “… We have determined that these Tweets violate the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be permanently and immediately suspended from service“, founded the company.

Point by point, this is how Twitter explained its decision

“President Trump’s declaration that he does not attend the inauguration is being received by several of his supporters as one more confirmation that the choice was not legitimate and he is believed to reject his earlier claim made through two tweets (1, 2) Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino said there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20.

“The second Tweet can also serve as an encouragement for those who potentially are considering violent acts that the inauguration would be a ‘safe’ goal, as he will not attend.

“The use of words ‘American patriots’ to describe some of his supporters is also interpreted as support for those who commit violent acts in the United States Capitol.

“The mention that his followers have a ‘GIANT VOICE in the future’ and that ‘You will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form !!!’ is interpreted as one more indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an ‘orderly transition’ Instead, he plans to continue supporting, empowering and protecting those who believe he won the election.

“Plans for future armed protests they have already begun to proliferate on and off Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the United States Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021. “

JB

Look also

