And Paris Saint-Germain announced the decision, on Sunday, the day after it played its opening match in the domestic league without the top scorer of the 2022 World Cup.

And Saint-Germain said in a statement: “After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient that took place on Saturday, August 12, the player was returned to the first team for this (Sunday) morning’s training session.”

Mbappe was excluded from the squad that drew Saturday with Lorient without goals, in a punitive step against the player who refuses to extend his contract, which expires in June 2024.

Saint-Germain strives not to give him up for free when he reaches the end of his contract next summer, and therefore decided to confront the captain of the French national team and gave him the choice between renewing his contract or leaving, knowing that his favorite destination remains Spanish Real Madrid.

Saint-Germain wants to sell him now in order to get a huge amount, after he signed him for 180 million euros from Monaco in 2017.

According to a source close to the negotiations, the club submitted a proposal to renew its contract with the “guaranteed sale” clause at the end of the season, but it was rejected.

Although he removed the opening match, Saturday, against Lorient, Mbappe was present in the stands of the “Parc des Princes” and seemed relaxed next to his international colleague Osman Dembele, who recently joined Saint-Germain from Barcelona, ​​​​Spain.