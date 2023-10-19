This Tuesday (17), the Christian hospital Al Ahli, located in the Gaza Strip, was the target of a bombing that resulted in the death of 500 people, according to information from the local Ministry of Health, which is controlled by the terrorist group Hamas.

The bombing triggered an intense exchange of accusations between Israel, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The three are involved in the conflict that has been taking place in the Middle East since October 7th, when the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked the State of Israel.

The terrorist group Hamas blamed the hospital attack on Israel, while Israel blamed extremists from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip and allied with Hamas. In turn, members of Islamic Jihad denied Israel’s accusations, stating that they do not use “places of worship, public facilities, especially hospitals, for military activities.”

According to a statement released by the Israel Defense Forces, the bombing that hit the hospital in Gaza was the result of a failure in the launch of Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets that were to be launched towards the State of Israel.

An analysis by the Israeli military found that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza and failed while it was in the vicinity of the hospital at the time it was hit. According to Israel, this launch failure would have resulted in the explosion that killed 500 civilians.

This Wednesday (18), the United States Intelligence Service also attributed responsibility for the bombing of the hospital in Gaza to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, in line with the analysis made by the Israeli government.

US authorities said that, based on a variety of evidence, including satellite images and videos, they reached a preliminary conclusion indicating that the explosion resulted from a failed launch of a rocket fired by the Hamas-allied Palestinian terrorist group.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Wednesday that while the U.S. continues to gather more information, the “current assessment is that Israel is not responsible for the Gaza hospital incident that occurred.” on Tuesday”.

What is Palestinian Islamic Jihad?

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a terrorist group that, like Hamas, also operates in the Gaza Strip. One of its main goals is to establish an Islamic state in Palestine and eliminate the State of Israel.

The Islamic terrorist group is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is also responsible for carrying out several attacks against Israeli civilians, including suicide bombings, such as the one that occurred in Jerusalem in 2003, which left 17 dead and several people injured, and the launch of rockets into areas inhabited by Israeli civilians.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad was founded in 1981 by a group of Egyptian university students led by Fathi al-Shiqaqi, a doctor and political activist. The inspiration for the creation of the Palestinian group came from the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood, considered a terrorist organization by Egypt.

The group opposed the “secular nationalism” of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and advocated an armed struggle based on Islamic extremist ideology to “liberate” Palestine and destroy Israel. According to information from Al Jazeera, Palestinian Islamic Jihad receives financial, military and political support from Iran, which sees the terrorist group as an ally in its fight against the State of Israel and the United States in the Middle East.

Robert Fisk, who died in 2020 and was for years the Middle East correspondent for the British newspaper The Independent, wrote in his obituary about al-Shiqaqi in 1995 that the founder of Islamic Jihad read all of Karl Marx’s works, despite being “not influenced” by any of them.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were one of the main forces of the First Intifada, the Palestinian popular uprising carried out against the Israelis in 1987. Since then, the group has carried out several attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians, always seeking to provoke a violent reaction on the part of Israel and undermine negotiations for peace in the Middle East.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad has also engaged in clashes with the Palestinian National Authority, the autonomous government established in the region after the Oslo Accords, accusing it of “betraying the Palestinian cause” by negotiating with Israel.

In 1995, al-Shiqaqi was assassinated by Israeli agents on the island of Malta, and was succeeded as leader of Islamic Jihad by Ramadan Shalah, a university professor who had previously taught in the United States. Shalah maintained the group’s hard line and intensified attacks against Israel during the Second Intifada, which broke out in 2000.

Under his command, Islamic Jihad terrorists have moved closer to Hamas, which also shares the goal of “resisting the Israelis” through armed struggle. Ramadan Shalah was in charge of Islamic Jihad until 2018. He passed away in 2020 from complications caused by a stroke.

Currently, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad is Ziyad al-Nakhalah, who lives in Tehran, the capital of Iran. He took over leadership of the group after Shalah’s health deteriorated in 2018 and was “re-elected” as head of Islamic Jihad in March this year.

The relationship between Islamic Jihad and Hamas has not always been so harmonious. In 2006, when Hamas won the Palestinian legislative elections, Palestinian Islamic Jihad refused to participate in the local political process and criticized Hamas for “moderating” its stance in participating in the elections. Hamas later took control of Gaza in 2007 after an armed conflict with Fatah and the Palestinian Authority.

Despite this, Palestinian Islamic Jihad maintained its operational independence and did not at any time follow Hamas’s guidance on when or how to attack the State of Israel.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad has been one of the main protagonists in the conflicts between Israel and Gaza in recent years. The group has already launched hundreds of rockets at Israel in response to Israeli airstrikes aimed at eliminating the terrorist organization’s leaders and critical infrastructure.

In November 2019, Islamic Jihad triggered an escalation of violence after Israel killed Baha Abu al-Ata, one of the group’s top commanders, in Gaza. In May 2021, the terrorist group joined Hamas in the offensive against Israel following clashes in Jerusalem.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad is estimated to have around 5,000 armed members in Gaza and a few thousand more in the West Bank. The armed wing of the terrorist group is called Al-Quds Brigades, which were created in 1992 and operate in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Unlike Hamas, Islamic Jihad does not have a formal charter of principles, but follows an ideology based on radical Islam and “anti-Zionism”. The group does not recognize the existence of Israel and rejects any peaceful or political solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

According to information from international agencies, Islamic Jihad terrorists have little political or social influence among Palestinians, but they have the support of some sectors that sympathize with their radical stance and their “armed resistance”. They also have ties to other extremist groups in the Middle East, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a Marxist-Leninist organization founded in 1967.