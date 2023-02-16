Presenter Sikêra Jr., 56 years old, is hospitalized due to severe bacterial otitis. The information was released by his wife, Laura Peixoto, in a video released on her Instagram (check it out below), on Wednesday night (15)

Otitis is an infection of the middle ear, a small, air-filled space behind the eardrum. Ear infections are often painful due to inflammation and a buildup of secretions in the middle ear.

Complications related to otitis, such as persistent fluid in the middle ear, persistent infections, or repeated infections, can cause hearing problems and other serious complications.

Otitis is caused by bacteria and viruses. Swelling caused by a cold or allergy can block the auditory tubes—the two tubes that connect the middle ears to the pharynx. In this way, ventilation of the middle ear is compromised. This facilitates the invasion of this space by viruses or bacteria.

The edema (swelling) of the tubes prevents this fluid from draining, making that the perfect environment for bacteria or viruses to proliferate, forming otitis.

Another way to get otitis is from inflammation of the adenoid, a lymphatic organ (of the immune system) located at the back of the nose. This function can make them particularly vulnerable to infection and inflammation. As the adenoid is close to the opening of the Eustachian tube, inflammation or enlargement of these structures can block the tubes, thus contributing to otitis.

– Bacterial infections are the most common causes of otitis. The most common types are Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus), Haemophilus influenzae and Moraxella catarrhalis

– Viral infections are less common, but can cause otitis. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu virus (influenza) are the most commonly encountered types.

Conditions that may be related to otitis include:

Otitis with effusion: inflammation and accumulation of fluid (effusion) in the middle ear without bacterial or viral infection. This may be because fluid buildup persists after an ear infection that has been treated. It can also occur due to some non-infectious dysfunction or blockage of the Eustachian tubes.

Chronic suppurative otitis media: a persistent ear infection that results in a ruptured or perforated eardrum.

How long does otitis last?

According to specialists, external otitis generally starts with mild discomfort and itching in the ear canal and, in a few days, evolves into pain and local swelling. Treatment is usually done with antibiotic drops and local care, and lasts about seven days.

Otitis media usually starts with a viral condition, with colds and flu, and nasal secretion rises to the middle ear in about five to seven days. The person begins to experience a feeling of blocked ears and pain, and may also complain of a stuffy nose and nasal discharge. Treatment is done with oral antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs, on average for 10 days.

In the case of internal otitis (or labyrinthitis), which is a more serious case, the patient’s condition can progress to meningitis and encephalitis, which is why the treatment is hospitalized. We don’t talk much about the average time in these cases, because it depends a lot on the evolution with the treatment.