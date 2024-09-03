Early last Wednesday morning Nigerian-American actor Obi Ndefo has died at the age of 51 in a hospital in Los Angeles, California.; the sad news was announced by his sister Nkem Ndefo. “Heartbroken after the death of my little brother. Finally, he is at peace,” she wrote on her Facebook account. She began her artistic career in the mid-90s with small roles in programs such as “Star Trek: Voyager”, “3rd rock from the sun” and “Angel”, until He gained great fame by being part of the cast of the series “Dawson’s Creek”playing the character of Bodie Wells.

A few days after his death, the news has been released cause of death of Obi Ndefoactor in the series “Dawson’s Creek” and also a yoga teacher. Through his account on X (formerly Twitter), Nkem Ndefo said her brother’s heart stopped working during his long battle with the eating disorder known as orthorexia.“As her family, we share this news to bring attention to the seriousness of orthorexia and in the hope that those suffering from this devastating disease will receive the compassionate care they deserve.”

The family decided it would be an honour for Obi Ndefo to tell his story, in the hope that others might receive help.. “It started out as a raw vegan, which in retrospect was the beginning of the orthorexia“As it was more about controlling food than health, the severity only got worse. New research shows a strong link between autoimmunity and eating disorders, but unfortunately mainstream treatment centers have not caught up with the research, so my brother was never tested or treated. The divide between psychiatry, neurology, and immunology is very damaging.”

The family also invited those who wish to make a donation in the actor’s name. Obi NdefoTo promote research on autoimmunity in eating disorders, visit the National Eating Disorders Association.

What is orthorexia, the cause of death of Obi Ndefo, actor of the series “Dawson’s Creek”?

The orthorexia it’s a Eating disorder that involves an obsession with healthy food. People who suffer from this pathology They feel forced to follow a restrictive diet that, depending on the case, may exclude meat, fats, foods without organic labels, additives, etc. It can lead to nutritional deficiencies and affect mental health. “Orthorexics do not replace the foods they reject with others that can provide the same nutritional supplements. This results in anemia, vitamin or trace element deficiencies or lack of energy,” explained Isabel Zamarrón, from the Nutrition Department of the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

Obi Ndefo had lost his legs after suffering an accident

On the evening of August 17, 2019, After giving a yoga class, Obi Ndefo went shopping at the Erewhon Natural Foods Market on Beverly Blvd, in Los Angeles, California. When I was in the parking lot of the store, He was hit by a drunk driver in a van. The irresponsible He fled and was arrested the next day by the Los Angeles Police Department.for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“Obi is still alive, but They had to amputate both his legs“From just above the knees down. One leg was severed by the impact, the other was shattered, losing blood rapidly and had to be amputated as well (to save his life),” Susan Matranga, Obi Ndefo’s mother, said at the time. The “Dawson’s Creek” actor continued his life with great strength with two prosthetic legs. May he rest in peace.

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities