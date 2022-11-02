Public services and tourist attractions in the federal capital have changed opening hours this Wednesday (2), Day of the Dead.

The subway will operate from 7 am to 7 pm, and bus circulation will be as in the Sunday schedule, with 40% of the fleet. According to the Federal District government, there will be reinforcement in the lines that serve the cemeteries of Sobradinho, Planaltina, Gama, Taguatinga, Brazlândia and Plano Piloto. Users can consult the timetables of the collectives in the site DF at the Point.

In the health area, emergency care units (UPAs) and hospital emergencies work normally. Health centers and clinics, however, remain closed. Police stations work on duty. Electronic police station and telephone 197 are available 24 hours a day.

Bank branches and correspondents are not open on public holidays. The service stations of the Traffic Department of the Federal District (Detran-DF) are also closed, but shifts are planned for inspection.

The Na Hora service stations are closed this Wednesday. Na Hora offers basic services to the population, such as issuing documents.

attractions

Catetinho, the first official residence of the then President of the Republic, Juscelino Kubitschek, during the construction of the new federal capital, receives visitors normally, from 9 am to 5 pm.

With entrance fees of R$5 per person, the Botanical Garden remains open on holidays. Children under 12 years old, the elderly and people with disabilities do not pay admission. From Tuesday to Sunday, from 7 am to 8:50 am, free entry is allowed only to pedestrians and cyclists.

The Zoo is normally open on public holidays, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Entrance costs R$ 10. Children from 6 to 12 years old, students, seniors (people over 60 years old), teachers and beneficiaries of government social programs pay half price. For children up to 5 years old and people with disabilities, admission is free.

The Indigenous Peoples Memorial opens an hour later and is open from 10 am to 5 pm. Normally, it is open from 9 am to 5 pm. At the Planetarium in Brasília, opening hours are on weekends: from 8 am to 8 pm, but on Friday (3), it will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. Admission is free, but anyone who wants to can take 1 kilo of food (except salt) for donation.

Traditional tourist spot in Brasilia, the TV Tower opens normally on holidays, from 9 am to 7 pm.