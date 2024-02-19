Of Ruggiero Corcella

Novichok is one of the most potent neurotoxins developed in the Soviet Union and Russia. Its action causes the involuntary contraction of all muscles, leading to both respiratory and cardiac arrest, and ultimately to death.

In Russian Novichok means newcomer and the name that was given to a group of nerve agents advanced technologies developed by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s. The agent was used in the 2018 poisoning of the British couple, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in Salisbury, Britain. And, again, in 2020 in the previous attempt to poison the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny

, through a contaminated cup of tea. Today – February 19 – a few days after his death, Navalny's wife says that the body of the opponent is now hidden waiting for the traces of another Novichok from Putin to disappear.

It was classified as fourth generation chemical weapon and was developed under a Soviet program called Foliant. These are much more toxic agents than those previously produced. In particular, Novichok A-230 is five to eight times stronger than the VX nerve agent, the one used to kill Kim Jong-un's half-brother in 2017.

Which chemical class does it belong to? It seems that numerous molecules belonging to this class of substances have been produced, probably a few hundred – he explains Carlo Locatellidirector of the Poison Control Center of the Maugeri Scientific Clinical Institute of Pavia —: among these, only a few appear to have been definitively tested and produced as nerve agents. The chemical structure The precise details of these molecules are not completely known, at least in the healthcare sector. However, as far as we know, these are nerve agents that share the mechanism of action of other nerve agents known in the past (Sarin, Soman, Tabun, VX, etc.). See also Italy-France Quirinal Treaty for competitiveness

The attack mechanism Nerve agents act as inhibitors of an enzyme in our body (called acetylcholinesterase): they therefore share the same effects as other nerve agents, even if they seem to have greater power compared to those previously known, adds Locatelli.

Their action prevents the metabolism of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Therefore, the concentration of acetylcholine in the neuromuscular receptors increases, and consequently the involuntary contraction of all muscles, leading to both respiratory and cardiac arrest, and finally to death.

Nerves in our body send chemical signals to organs and tissues, but the nerve agent interrupts this signaling resulting in signal overload. This overload of signals causes the muscles to lose control. This can lead to breathing difficulties, loss of control of bodily functions, increased salivation, seizures, paralysis and ultimately death.

It works very quickly: from 30 seconds to 2 minutes The Novichok And

It comes in both liquid and solid form. It can therefore also appear as a very fine powder. Some of the agents are also reported as binary weapons, meaning they are generally stored in two less toxic chemical ingredients that are easier to transport, handle and store. Once mixed, they react to produce the active toxic agent. See also Covid Italy, intensive care employment returns to rise odorless and can take effect very quickly, from 30 seconds to two minutes, and can be both inhaled and absorbed through the skin. The symptoms are similar to those of other nerve agents: it works by blocking synapses and thus causing the collapse of many bodily functions.

What are the symptoms Dr. locatelli explains: The first symptoms of nerve agents are those characteristic of toxic mechanism of action, and that is an increase in all the secretions of the organism. So significant tearing, salivationincrease in liquids in the bronchi and lungs and breathing difficulties due to constriction of the bronchi: this last effect on the lungs and respiratory tract constitutes the first and fastest cause of death in acute poisoning by nerve agents. This is followed by other effects on the heart, central nervous system, muscles and other organs.

The intoxicated person often suffers from spasms and convulsions – like those Navalny would have had -, loss of urine and feces. Finally, coma and death. See also Summer: from alcohol to 'drugs x', even at 15 years old in the emergency room for high

The antidotes Are there any antidotes for Novichok? Atropine is the first-minute antidote in poisoning by nerve agents – replies the director of the Poison Control Center of the Maugeri Scientific Clinical Institute of Pavia -. It should be used very quickly and in effective doses to counteract its first potentially lethal effects. There are also other antidotes that are used after atropine and which allow reactivate, at least in part, the blocked enzymes e therefore to improve some of the toxic effects and to shorten the course of intoxication. In relation, however, to the limited experience of poisonings with nerve agents of this family, the doubt remains that the antidotes used in the past for poisonings by other nerve agents may not work perfectly.

The dangers for the population Could it be a danger to the population? The greatest effect is on individuals who have been administered the highest dose or who have had the longest exposure to the substance. The effect on the general population therefore very limited if containment measures are taken immediately.

