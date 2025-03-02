Nictophobia or phobia to darkness that is produced by the risks that we cannot see but imagine that they are in the same place where we find. You can block the reaction capacity and the ability to ask for help. It is considered normal in girls and boys from two to seven years of age but it is normal for disappearing progressively. If you survive in time what specialists is to consult with a psychotherapist to try to overcome the phobia.

Causes of nictophobia

Be able to visualize the dangers

The fear of darkness is a natural reaction of the evolution of the human being since it is at a disadvantage before night predators since it loses visual capacity without the light presence. Nictophobia is an irrational fear caused by a distorted and anticipatory perception of the dangers that lurk us in the dark both in open environments (forest, street, field …) and in closed environments (bedroom, house itself, a parking lot, a storage room, an unknown house, an unknown building …).

NICTOFOBIA can also have origin in a trauma or an distressing experience such as an accident, submission to abuse, violence, bad memories or a distorted vision about the darkness learned through stories of fear and terror, for example.

In the dark, in addition, sounds are perceived that feel like threats such as creaks, steps that are approaching, voices, cars, doors that open or close, animals of animals … The lack of familiarity with the environment and the intensity of darkness can make the anxiety and anguish that accompany the netophobia more intense.

Symptoms of nictophobia

Anxiety and others

The signs that someone can present a case of nastophobia are:

– Irrational and intense fear of darkness.

– Problems to reconcile sleep and insomnia during the night.

– Anxiety or crisis of anxiety in situations of darkness.

– Sweat, dizziness or difficulty breathing when you are dark.

– Anguish when waking up in a dark environment.

– Rejection to leave home during the night.

– Compulsive need to have a reference light at night.

Diagnosis of nictophobia

Clinical interview and tests

To diagnose nictophobia the specialist conducts a personal interview and performs tests such as:

– The acting test in Coffman’s darkness to evaluate behavior in increasingly dark situations.

– The behavioral approach test to Méndez’s darkness and includes six situations with a different level of intensity of light.

– Registration of behaviors in the dark of Mikulas and Coffamn that values ​​on a scale of zero to four if things are done such as: go through a dark corridor, go to the nightlife already dark, turn off all house lights, or enter spaces such as parking, the storage room or the darkened bedroom.

– Registration at the time of sleep of Méndez and González that evaluates the fear that the patient feels at the time of going to sleep.

Treatment and medication of nictophobia

Psychotherapy

The treatment of choice against nastophobia is the psychotherapy that it can include from cognitive-behavioral therapy to help the patient understand those negative feelings towards darkness and night and trying to build useful and positive thoughts to control the phobia.

They can also be included at the psychotherapeutic level:

– Full relaxation and attention therapies.

– Breathing techniques.

– Exposure and desensitization techniques exposing the patient to fear in a slow way and applying self -control techniques.

– Virtual reality to recreate environments that allow fears in a controlled way.

– Animal assisted therapy to facilitate emotional control.

At a pharmacological level, and in severe cases, the psychiatrist can raise a pattern of anxiolytics and antidepressants apart from psychotherapy. However, the modification of behavior through psychotherapy is the treatment of choice.

NICOFOBIA PREVENTION

Avoid fostering fears

A phobia has no prevention but you can try to prevent it from progressing to foster the fears that are associated with darkness such as movies and stories of fear and terror.

