It is no surprise to anyone that Paris Saint Germain is one of the most powerful clubs, economically speaking, not only in France, but in the whole world. This can be seen in the transfer movements they make and in the salaries of their players, they earn stratospheric salaries.
the french middle L’Equipe revealed a list with the salaries of all the teams in the French league competition, standing out above the rest the Parisian team. On the list, the French giant has 18 of the top 20 paid in Ligue 1.
In the top positions, one of the names that appears is that of Neymar JR, the Brazilian, a former FC Barcelona player, has some scary figures, he earns a monthly amount of €4,083,000which means that the day is added to your account 136,000 euros. In other words, Neymar’s salary is 50 million of euros per year. Crazy.
On the podium of the best paid players he is followed by someone who has been a teammate in both France and Spain, the Argentine Leo Messi. The Argentine charges 3,375,000 euros, which represents an amount of 112,500 euros per day. Neymar’s salary is only surpassed by his teammate Kylian Mbappé, who after renewing with the Parisian team established a salary of 50 million euros per season in his contract, being the best paid athlete in the world.
Also on this list is the Spaniard from Paris Saint Germain, Juan Bernat, who ranks 14th on the list, with a salary of 730,000 euros, which means that the former Valencia player earns an amount of 24,300 euros per day.
#Neymars #salary #PSG
